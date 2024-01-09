Roorkee (The Hawk): Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) organized an Awareness Programme on 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme: Industry-Academia Interface’ in collaboration with Design Innovation Center, IIT Roorkee, Bhagwanpur Industries Association (BIA), Haridwar and DFO, MSME Haldwani. An MoU was signed between the Ministry of MSME, GOI and IIT Roorkee on June 07, 2022. As per the MoU, the ministry has nominated IIT Roorkee as the Implementing Agency for the promotion of the MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme.

The core objective of this scheme is to bring the Indian manufacturing sector and Design expertise/ Design fraternity onto a common platform. It aims to provide expert advice and cost-effective solutions to real-time design problems, new product development, and continuous improvement and value addition in existing/new products. The expert advice will be provided by experienced designers for new product development as well as enhancing the existing product portfolio.

Mr. Jeetendra Kumar, SDM, Bhagwanpur, was the Chief Guest at the event. Other guests of honor including Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee; Mr. Rajat Bhalotia, Managing Director, Pritam International Pvt. Ltd., Bhagwanpur, Uttarakhand; Mr. Gautam Kapoor, General Secretary, BIA, Bhagwanpur; Prof. Inderdeep Singh, Head, Department of Design and Coordinator, Design Innovation Center, IIT Roorkee; Dr. Ajay Digamber Jain, Senior Vice-Chairman, SMAU, Haridwar, Uttarakhand; Mr. Shivam Goyal, Secretary, BIA, Bhagwanpur; Prof. Sonal Atreya, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, IIT Roorkee; Prof. Bibhuti Ranjan Bhattacharjya, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, IIT Roorkee; Mr. A.K. Singh, Amardeep Designs India Pvt. Ltd., Bhagwanpur; Dr. Sumitra Pandey, Pritam International Pvt. Ltd., Bhagwanpur, Uttarakhand; and representatives from the various regional industries and MSME units were present during the programme.

Mr. Jeetendra Kumar, SDM, Bhagwanpur, highlighted, "The Design scheme will facilitate MSMEs to collaborate on all aspects of' design with IIT Roorkee, Department of Design and Design Innovation Centre. This will help MSMEs realize and achieve their design-related objectives."

Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee, said, "We are thankful to the Ministry of MSME for empanelling IIT Roorkee for a long-term collaboration by providing an enabling platform, whereby MSMEs of the country can approach IIT Roorkee through a structured process for enhancing their product portfolio."

Mr. Gautam Kapoor, General Secretary, BIA, Bhagwanpur, Uttarakhand, pointed out that "BIA is collaborating with IIT Roorkee with a common objective of assisting MSMEs in product design and development in order to achieve greater competitiveness."

Prof. Inderdeep Singh, Head, Department of Design and Coordinator, Design, Innovation Center, IIT Roorkee, said, "IIT Roorkee is playing a key role in bridging the gap between Industry and Academia. 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme' of the Ministry of MSME will provide technical and financial assistance to the MSMEs in improving the design of products and processes." The collaborative efforts between IIT Roorkee, the Ministry of MSME, and industry stakeholders showcased in the 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme' awareness program signify a transformative alliance. IIT Roorkee's pivotal role as the Implementing Agency underscores its commitment to fostering an impactful Industry-Academia Interface. The institute's expertise, exemplified by the Department of Design and the Design Innovation Center, promises to provide valuable solutions to real-time design challenges, propelling the Indian manufacturing sector towards innovation, growth, and global competitiveness. IIT Roorkee stands as a beacon, illuminating the path towards a dynamic and collaborative future for MSMEs in the realm of design and innovation.

"We are honored to spearhead the 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme' in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME and industry partners. IIT Roorkee is committed to fostering a transformative bridge between academia and industry, propelling MSMEs towards innovative design solutions and heightened competitiveness in the ever-evolving landscape of manufacturing." – commented Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.