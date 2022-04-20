IIT Roorkee Looks At Record Breaking Pre-Placement Offers

Roorkee: IIT Roorkee aims at recording one of the highest pre-placement offers this year with 23 top-notch companies visiting the prestigious institute ahead of the placement season in December.

The IIT has received 92 pre-placement offers so far, out of which 82 have already been accepted by the students.

The highest package offered during the pre-placements has been Rs 28.16 lakh per annum.

Professor N P Padhy, Professor-in-Charge, Training and Placement, IIT Roorkee, said, "This season, the pre-placement offers have been very promising till now. Some of the top companies have visited the campus and we expect the trend to continue till November.

"We expect the number of offers to reach 130, which will be a record high for the institute. We hope this is a precursor to a great placement season which will kick-start in December," he said.

Adobe Research Labs, JSW Steel Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, Samsung R&D Institute India, Oyo Rooms, Wipro Limited etc are some of the companies that have visited the campus.