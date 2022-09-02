IIT Roorkee Launches Roorkee Seva, A Citizen Service App

Roorkee (The Hawk): Attributed to Roorkee City in commemoration of 175 glorious years of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), Prof. Saurabh Vijay, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee, and his team launch Roorkee Seva, a Citizen Service App on September 2, 2022, at IIT Roorkee.

Prof. Saurabh Vijay and his team developed Roorkee Seva, a platform, which aims to provide residents of Roorkee with services through an online app. Roorkee Seva app is available at the Play Store, and App Store and can be accessed through web browsers. People can choose from over 30 services and book services including doctor appointments and cab services on the app from anywhere. It is a one-stop platform that enables users to get in touch with trained and verified service providers including professionals in one place.

The launch event was graced by the presence of Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee; Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee; Prof. Arun Kumar, Chairman, 175 Year Celebration Committee, IIT Roorkee, and other administrative personnel and local residents, including senior citizens, retired staff, doctors and some service providers. Political dignitaries including a member of the legislative assembly, the Mayor and officers of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited, the Transport department, and members of the medical fraternity also witnessed the launch of the Citizen Service App.

While congratulating Prof. Saurabh Vijay and the team, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "In its 175th year, IIT Roorkee was keen to do something useful and long-lasting for Roorkee town. It is my hope that Roorkee Seva will attract the attention of local residents and will simplify their daily lives at the touch of a button."

Prof Arun Kumar said, “a contribution in the form of providing the App platform between the service provider and receiver, especially in the area of medical and common citizen services is being made based on the suggestions from Roorkee’s citizens from the different walks of life under the 175 years celebration initiative”.

Prof. Saurabh Vijay, Assistant Professor, Geomatics Group, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee, highlighted, "Citizen Centric Administration is not only an onus on the authorities but as a responsible citizen and a part of the scientific community, the purpose behind Roorkee Seva is to optimize resources and explores the potential of technology for better of living."

Roorkee Mayor Shri Gaurav Goel, said “Citizen Empowerment is one of the success mantras of our Government. I am happy to be a part of this event that will become the warp and weft of the fabric of the essential service enabler for the people of Roorkee."