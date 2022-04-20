IIT Roorkee Kick-Starts The Application Process For The Ph.D. Programme Under PMRF

Selected candidates will be awarded fellowship of Rs.70,000-80,000 per month, along with a research grant of Rs.2 Lakhs per year for pursuing PhDatIIT Roorkee



Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) commenced the admission process for a Ph.D. programme under Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) through a direct entry channel for twenty academic departments, one academic centre and two centres of excellence at IIT Roorkee.

The objective of the PMRF programme is to attract the best talent into research thereby realizing the vision of development through innovation.

The selected candidate will be awarded fellowship of Rs.70,000-80,000 per month, along with a research grant of Rs.2 Lakhs per year (total of Rs.10 Lakhs for five years) for pursuing PhD at IIT Roorkee.

There is no fee for the application process.

The application process has begun at 8 AM on5th June and will end at 5 pm on 14th June 2020.

Aspirants can check the eligibility criteria by clicking on the link: https://may2020.pmrf.in/index.php/guidelines/eligibility-and-application-procedure.

The eligible candidates are required to email the application form along with relevant academic certificates and a statement of purpose (SOP) to pmrfadmission@iitr.ac.in.

For further details, candidates can visit: https://www.iitr.ac.in/admissions/pages/Phd.html and https://may2020.pmrf.in/







