Roorkee (The Hawk): Strengthening the fight against COVID-19, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee introduces Foot Operated Handwash Vending Machines (FHVM). This is a joint initiative of IIT Roorkee & Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to enable personal hygiene in a zero-contact manner for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative comes after IIT Roorkee won the Eat Right Campus Award in 2019. As of now, two FHVM has been installed at the campus, one at the entrance of the Rajendra Bhavan mess and the other at the entrance of the Vigyan Kunj mess.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of students is our paramount concern amid the COVID-19. The Foot-Operated Handwash Vending Machine is a unique concept that will ensure adherence to a standard hygiene practice and encourage contactless operations to minimize the transmission risk of COVID-19. The initiative is a testament to our technical expertise and out-of-the-box thinking to come up with innovative products to augment government efforts to tackle the pandemic" said Prof. M. Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee

The machine ensures a user-friendly experience for students. Adhering to social distancing, the single machine is developed on a washbasin model and is made of polyethylene. It has four wash stations, each of them equipped with distinct outlets for dispensing 8L of liquid handwash and water. The recommended time for handwash is 20 seconds.