IIT Roorkee inks MoU with Eckovation to offer online executive programs

Roorkee (The Hawk): In an endeavour to upskill the workforce, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with online learning platform-Eckovation to undertake collaboration on providing a platform for launching executive courses. The MoU was signed between Prof. Manish Shrikhande, Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee and Akshat Goel, Founder &Chief Technical Officer, Eckovation. IIT Roorkee has also launched two online courses- 'Advanced Certification Program in Cybersecurity' and 'Professional Certification in Supply Chain Management & Analytics', an initiative of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Department of Management Studies respectively as well as an E-learning centre at IIT Roorkee on Eckovation.



The MoU entitles both organizations to undertake collaboration in research development and consultancy work, facilitate the exchange of academic and research materials and joint publications, cooperate in projects, research activities of mutual interest and participate seminars, colloquia, and other types of academic discussions.

The courses will be a mix of theoretical concepts and practical applications such as Project Work and a 3-day immersion module at Noida or Roorkee campuses of the institution. The candidates will be awarded a certificate upon completion of the course along with placement assistance by Eckovation.

"The MoU with Eckovation is a step forward towards our efforts to enable learners to upskill themselves as per the needs of the industry. COVID-19 has prompted a reassessment of the existing global supply chain. The course is designed to help mitigate risks and address uncertainties" said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee

The courses will be of around six month's duration. They will be taught by the faculty and industry experts through an online mode on an e-learning platform- Eckovation. There is also a provision of a scholarship of INR 50,000 based on the candidate's academic record and relevant work experience. Attractive bank financing options are available (facilitated by Eckovation with leading banks) to enable accessibility of the course for a higher number of learners.

"Online education has emerged as a panacea to sustain the momentum of academics amid the COVID-19 crisis. It has disrupted the education landscape due to its convenience, on-the go-access and versatility. The collaboration with IIT Roorkee will help us leverage its technical expertise and competent faculty and facilitate knowledge sharing worldwide to prepare the futuristic workforce" said Akshat Goel, Founder &Chief Technical Officer, Eckovation

IIT Roorkee is already offering a host of courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science on Cloudxlab. It has recently signed an MoU with Coursera to offer online courses from next year onwards.