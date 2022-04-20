IIT Roorkee Inaugurates One Of Its Kind Café: Shiru Café

Roorkee: On 15th of October 2019, at 11 am IIT Roorkee inaugurated a one of its kind café, SHIRU CAFÉ, located in front of the new LHC complex. It is a special café which is run by sponsorships from more than 120 companies all over the world. And because of that, they serve all the residents of the IIT Roorkee Campus with beverages (Tea, Coffee, Lassi and different flavours of Juices), all for free! One can order drinks up to 3 times a day.

SHIRU CAFÉ is powered by Enrission inc. CEO Yusuke Kakimoto founded Enrission Inc. in Kyoto, Japan in 2013. One of the main goals of SHIRU CAFE is to help the student audience to broaden their horizons and possible employment choices, and to create a place where the students can learn about the professional world and envision their future careers.

SHIRU CAFÉ has developed a unique business model that is new to the café business, career exploration and college recruiting. SHIRU CAFÉ is supported by corporate sponsors who communicate with students in a variety of ways throughout their college years. SHIRU CAFÉ provides comfortable furniture in a great atmosphere for studying, socializing and special events.

On the Inauguration of the café, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee said "Today, SHIRU café is well known the world over with more than 150 corporate sponsors using SHIRU CAFÉ to connect with students. Over time, SHIRU CAFÉ is able to help students better understand their choices when the job hunt begins and is a great addition to the IIT Roorkee campus." Another interesting fact to note about SHIRU CAFÉ is that it is a membership café. Hence, students of IIT Roorkee are required to sign up for membership by downloading the Shiru Café Application available on Google play (android users) and App store (Iphone users).