IIT Roorkee Ignites A Wave Of Inspiration With 'Empowering India: Nurturing Education, Innovation, And Cultural Legacy' Event

Roorkee (The Hawk): In a spectacular display of academic prowess and innovation, we gather not just to mark the 176th anniversary of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), but to embrace a holistic approach to education and innovation. Our journey begins with the recognition that knowledge-sharing is not confined within the walls of our classrooms. It extends beyond as IIT Roorkee recently concludes its transformative event, "Empowering India: Nurturing Education, Innovation, and Cultural Legacy," at the Chemical Auditorium on the November 24, 2023. Far more than a conventional gathering, the event at IIT Roorkee unfolded as a celebration of knowledge, innovation, and the vibrant cultural tapestry of India. It is not merely an institution; it is a conduit, a bridge that connects the earliest learners to the seasoned professionals, all working together towards a brighter, more innovative tomorrow. IIT Roorkee is a pioneering institution dedicated to academic excellence, innovation, and contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation. The institute's events and initiatives reflect its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of learning and collaboration.

At IIT Roorkee, our holistic approach is visible not only in higher education but also at the foundational levels of our society - our schools. In the junior, secondary, and senior secondary classes, seeds of curiosity are planted, and sparks of innovation are ignited. On the day of the event, we witnessed the participation of students from various schools, such as ABN and Army Public School, in events like the Poster Making Competition/Hackathon unveiled the transformative power of their creativity. Recognizing the importance of a continuous learning curve, IIT Roorkee acknowledges the knowledge gained at school level forms the bedrock for the educational journey ahead. The carefully selected themes of our competitions, spanning India's culture, climate change, agriculture, and heritage, aim to instill a sense of responsibility, citizenship, and environmental guardianship which aligns itself effortlessly with the National Education Policy and the Prime Minister's vision of Atmananirbhar Bharat. Exploring the National Education Policy and addressing themes like "Bridging the skills gap," we affirmed that the transformation of education and innovation is a collective responsibility.

This educational journey does not stop within our hallowed halls; it extends into the wider landscape of higher education institutions. Our commitment to knowledge-sharing and responsibility becomes the thread that weaves through the fabric of academia-industry collaboration. A key moment of significance during the event on academia-industry collaboration was the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving CRISP, NIT UK, Damodar Valley Corporation, and Lumax. This collaborative effort signifies a substantial leap towards fostering educational and innovative initiatives and improving the sustainability of industrial operations, marking a crucial stride in the growth trajectory of Uttarakhand.

Renowned figures from both academia and the corporate sector, including Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof. U. P. Singh, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof. Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Director, NIT Uttarakhand, Director, CRISP, Mr. Dinesh Kalra, Executive Vice President, Lumax, Ms. Sonia Garg, CEO, Forace, Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, DAA, IIT Roorkee, Prof. AkshayDvivedi, Dean SRIC, IIT Roorkee, Prof. Harsh Chauhan, Associate Professor, BSBE, IITR, Sidharth Arora, Founder, Fermentech Labs Pvt. Ltd. ,Prof Roop Bhushan Kalia, Founder, Virbhadra Implants, Mr. Azam Ali Khan, CEO, TIDES, faculty members of the respective institutions, industry partners and students from the schools/colleges in Uttarakhand graced the event. Prof. Vivek Kumar Malik, Associate Dean Innovation and Incubation, Prof. Sai Ram Mekadu, Associate Dean Corporate Interactions, Prof. Rajat Agrawal, Prof. Dheeraj K Kathod, Prof. Kritika Kothari and other distinguished faculty members and students of IIT Roorkee were also present. Furthermore, the team of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC) also played a strong and potent role in organising the event. Mr. Vishal Tiwari, Dr. Mini Namdeo, Ms. Shinjinee Mishra, Ms. Pooja Thakur, Dr. Sushma Sanasam, Miss Chava Jahnavi, Mr. Piyush Pandey, Mr. Vikrant and Mr. Zaib were among them.

Prof. K. K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee emphasized the commendable creativity and enthusiasm exhibited by young minds in preserving Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage. He stated, "Seeing young minds with a lot of creativity and enthusiasm to preserve the culture and heritage of Uttarakhand is commendable. The future is in their hands, and this event has already generated the spirit among the youth. Thank you, and let the spirit of knowledge and responsibility illuminate our path forward. Together, let us empower the present and shape a future we can all be proud of."

He further added, “It is the momentous occasion that brought together various stakeholders in education, innovation, and industry collaboration. The event showcased the institute's commitment to a holistic approach to education and its role in fostering academic excellence, a sense of responsibility, citizenship, and environmental guardianship among students."

Ms. Sonia Garg, CEO, Forace, highlighted,"Forace is delighted to participate in this dynamic event at IIT Roorkee, where academia and industry converge to shape the educational landscape. Our commitment to education and innovation aligns seamlessly with the vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Together with IIT Roorkee, we look forward to nurturing talent, driving positive change, and empowering the youth to become the leaders of tomorrow."

Mr. Dinesh Kalra, Executive Vice President, Lumax also shared insights, stating,"At Lumax, we are honored to be part of this transformative event at IIT Roorkee. Collaborating with esteemed institutions underlines our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability. This partnership reflects Lumax's dedication to advancing education and contributing to the growth of Uttarakhand, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future."

The Technology &Startups Exhibition served as a dynamic platform, showcasing students' work, technological advancements, and startup initiatives. The event's atmosphere was further enriched by the inclusion of the Army's weapons display and Khadi stalls by Anushruti and Asmita, among others, symbolizing the diversity and richness of Uttarakhand's cultural legacy. Asmita represents the radiant essence of IIT Roorkee's women, illuminating the paths of women in our community and Anushruti is an Academy for the Deaf where differently able students are shaped and nurtured here through a dedicated team of teachers’ special educators, staff members, student volunteers, faculty, IIT Roorkee Alumni, our well-wishers and the Management Committee.

Poster making and presentation competitions for students from Class 6th to 12th from ABN School and Army Public School, Roorkee, provided a canvas for young minds to express their creativity and innovative ideas. Esteemed judges added credibility and encouragement, allowing students to artistically convey their impressions of Uttarakhand's heritage and culture.

A notable session delving into the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on memory management, led by industry experts from Micron, emphasized the crucial role of cutting-edge technologies in shaping the future of education and innovation. Simultaneously, the results of the Hackathon 1st Round and Video Competition, both submitted online, were officially released, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

The event's success speaks volumes about IIT Roorkee's unwavering commitment to academic excellence. Beyond being a testament to this commitment, the success marks a significant stride towards empowering Uttarakhand and nurturing the boundless potential of young minds. The collaborative efforts and discussions held during the event are anticipated to leave a lasting impact on the educational and innovative landscape in the region. This continuum exemplifies the holistic approach we embrace, acknowledging that the synergy between academia and industry that propels our nation's economy forward.