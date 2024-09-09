IIT Roorkee Hosts SPARC Workshop On Futuristic Hydropower Monitoring—Advanced Sensors And AI Tools

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) successfully concluded an international workshop on "Futuristic Hydropower Monitoring: Advanced Sensors and AI Tools." The event, held under the SPARC initiative and funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, focused on pioneering health monitoring for hydraulic turbines in the context of climate change.

The workshop commenced with an inauguration ceremony graced by Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof. M.K. Singhal, Head of the Hydro and Renewable Energy Department, Shri Ratish Kumar, former Director of NHPC Ltd., Prof. Alexandre Presas, Director of CDIF at UPC, Spain, and Prof. C.S. Pant, the workshop coordinator. The event also saw the participation of eminent faculty members such as Prof. Arun Kumar and Prof. S K Singal.

The workshop featured five comprehensive sessions led by Prof. Alexandre Presas, focusing on hydropower health monitoring. Topics covered included sensor-based measurements, advanced signal analysis, condition monitoring, and the application of artificial intelligence in wear assessment, strain prediction, and instability detection. The sessions provided participants with valuable insights through case studies on fluid-structure interactions, resonances, and hydraulic instabilities.

Shri Ratish Kumar lauded the initiative, highlighting the potential to harness approximately 15 GW of hydropower in India, which he noted as "a substantial contribution to establishing a dependable and efficient renewable energy source."

"Our department is at the forefront of driving innovation in renewable energy, with cutting-edge research and projects that empower both faculty and students to make a tangible impact on sustainable development," said Prof. M.K. Singhal.

Prof. C.S. Pant reflected on the success of the workshop, stating, "This event has successfully bridged the gap between academic concepts and practical applications, paving the way for innovation in the hydropower sector." The workshop attracted a diverse group of participants, including representatives from key government agencies like JKSPDC and UJVNL, industry leaders such as Flovel and Ritmeyer, and academics from institutions including IIT Delhi, NIT Warangal, NIT Patna, BITS Pilani, SMVD University, University of Kashmir, Terna Engineering College, and IIT Roorkee.

In his address, Prof. K.K. Pant underscored the significance of this collaboration, stating, "This workshop is a critical step towards joint research efforts between UPC, Spain, and IIT Roorkee in Hydro and Renewable Energy, in line with SPARC’s vision. It marks a pivotal moment for advancing the hydropower sector, fostering sustainable growth through the integration of academic expertise, industry innovation, and governmental support."

The successful conclusion of the SPARC Workshop on "Futuristic Hydropower Monitoring" at IIT Roorkee underscores the institute’s pivotal role in advancing India’s renewable energy goals, aligning with the government's initiatives to foster sustainable development and technological innovation. By bringing together leading experts, industry leaders, and academic institutions, IIT Roorkee continues to lead the charge in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, particularly in the hydropower sector, while contributing to the nation’s vision of a self-reliant and sustainable future.