IIT Roorkee Hosts 'Google Startup Weekend' For The First Time

Roorkee: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee joined hands with Search Engine Google to host the 'Google Startup Weekend' focusing on entrepreneurship and encouraging startup culture among students. It was held as part of 'E-Summit 2018,' the annual flagship event of Entrepreneurship Development Cell, and TIDES Business IncubatorIIT Roorkee, on 10th and 11th of March, 2018.

The Google Startup Weekend was a 54-hour event during which students, with the help of exclusive resources from Google India and an Expert Mentor Panel, created teams, ideated and made a product and also came up with a business plan to take it to the market - everything that a startup would require. Google India already offers internship and conducts placement at IIT Roorkee. In another effort aimed at giving a thrust to entrepreneurship culture among students, IIT Roorkee launched the 'Startup Internship Program,' where Institute has partnered with startups across India, including a few started by IIT Roorkee Alumni, to provide internships for students. Speaking about the event, Dr. Sanjeev Manhas, Faculty-In-Charge TIDES Business Incubator, IIT Roorkee, said, "Entrepreneurs are at the spearhead of solving the world's problems. We want to educate and motivate students towards entrepreneurship as an alternate career option". Dr Manhas also explained the crucial role played by TIDES incubator in promoting startups not only at IIT Roorkee but also in the region, and highlighted various startup initiatives taken by TIDES to promote entrepreneurship and many achievements by TIDES startups"

Further, he added, "This year, we are bigger than ever. We are an independent event running for more than two days, full of events of the best quality happening parallelly across the campus. We have with us, the wealth of knowledge of more than 40 guests from around the country. We hope to create standards for years to follow."

While the first edition of E-Summit was held in 2008, this edition is the largest till date happening independently with the participation of over 500 students from other colleges and a lineup of more than 40 speakers. The objective is to expose the students to stories and expertise of big names of the business and entrepreneurial world and to educate them about entrepreneurship as an alternate career choice.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Aayush Gupta, Student Convener, E-Summit 2018, said, "Through the stories, the knowledge and experience of our guests, we want to inspire future leaders and problem-solvers. This year, we are bigger than ever."

Workshops on up and coming topics including Blockchains and Bitcoins, competitions like Idea Storm, a B-Plan competition with a cash prize of Rs. 70,000, Social Innovation Challenge aiming to solve social issues with a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 were among the events held during E-Summit 2018.

The guest speakers had high words of praise for the IIT Roorkee studentsMs. RenuRajani, Vice President, Infosys, said, "It was wonderful to interact with the young bright students of the country. I wish them all the very best for their future."

Mr. Digendra Rathore, Founder, Fella Homes, said, "I remember that I heard the word Entrepreneurship from one of the guests here, Mr. Puneet Jaggi only. It's great that in the past few years, the entrepreneurial culture is growing so much. These kinds of events will inspire many future Entrepreneurs from IIT Roorkee."

Mr. Puneet Singh Jaggi, Director Gensol Group, said, "It's great to see the guys doing so well to bring together such names on a common platform. IIT Roorkee's Entrepreneurship culture is nearing its golden days."

The theme for this year's edition is 'Plunge to the Pearl'- the event was divided into four categories which differ in the amount of prerequisite knowledge required for attending the event - For people who are at all stages from deciding to plunge, to plunging, to midway through the plunge and finally, in the search of the pearl. Therefore, the event was geared at being completely inclusive where every kind of startup enthusiasts, as well as beginners, can find something for themselves.



