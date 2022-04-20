IIT Roorkee honours distinguished faculty members on Teachers' Day

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee commemorated Teachers' Day by a low-key ceremony honouring the distinguished faculty members at Senate Hall amid COVID-19. Five members of the faculty were conferred the 'Outstanding Teacher Award' for their exemplary contribution to academics in the year 2020. The event was organized by Prof. M R Maurya, Dean of Faculty Affairs and witnessed the participation from awardees' families, Director, Deputy Director, Deans and Assoc. Deans, Heads of Departments/Centres, Registrar, Librarian, Gen. Secretaries for Graduate and Post Graduate courses, IIT Roorkee.



"Teachers play an important role in shaping the youth who represent the future of society. I would like to extend my warm wishes to the winners of the Outstanding Teacher awards and to their families" said Prof Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee.

He added that "Behind every good teacher there is a family which understands the importance of the teaching profession".

The winners of the 'Outstanding Teacher Award' for the year 2020 are as follows:

(A) Under Graduate (UG) Category

1. Prof. R. Balasubramanian, Department of Computer Science & Engineering

2. Prof. Ankit Bansal, Department of Mechanical & Industrial Engineering

3. Prof. Vinod Pankajakshan, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

(B) Post Graduate (PG) Category

1. Prof. Rachita Gulati, Department of Humanities & Social Sciences

2. Prof. Uttam Kumar Roy, Department of Architecture & Planning

The programme also featured the recitation of a kulgeet, a tribute to late President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan and reading of Citations by Heads of departments.

In the vote of thanks, Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee congratulated all awardees and faculty members and said, "The objective of the Outstanding Teachers Award is to recognize and acknowledge the importance of passion for Teaching at IIT Roorkee. We hope that this passion and commitment towards teaching shall help in creating a vibrant Teaching Learning system and groom young students capable of building a better India."

The programme concluded with a National Anthem followed by a group photograph of all awardees and the management of IIT Roorkee.