IIT Roorkee Confers Distinguished Alumnus Awards & Distinguished Young Alumunus Awards

Roorkee / New Delhi: IIT Roorkee celebrated Foundation Day and also conferred the Distinguished Alumnus Awards 2019 to the alumni of IIT Roorkee. The event was held at the MAC auditorium, IIT Roorkee campus. Mr. Mohinder L. Nayyar, who is a graduate of 1966 batch and a Distinguished Alumnus Awardee of 2016, was the chief guest at the event. The event was also attended by more than 140 alumni of 1969 batch and their family members who are on the campus to celebrate their Golden Jubilee Reunion.

The history of Foundation Day is very interesting. On 25th November 1847, the Notification of Government of the North-Western provinces was signed establishing the Roorkee College, later named the Thomason College of Civil Engineering, designed to give theoretical and practical instruction in Civil Engineering with a view to train personnel for employment in the public works of the country.

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, presented the Charter in 25th November 1949 elevating Thomason College of Civil Engineering to the First Engineering University of Independent India, thereafter it has been celebrated as Charter Day. When the University of Roorkee joined the club of IITs, later this day was approved as the Foundation Day by the BOG of IITR. On the Foundation Day, IIT Roorkee confers the Distinguished Alumnus Awards to its alumni who recognize its alumni who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field of work and made the institute proud. The Distinguished Alumnus Awards were instituted in 2005 and are awarded annually. Since the inception of the awards, 62 alumni have been selected for the award. This year, the awards have been bestowed on 9 distinguished alumni in recognition of their outstanding professional contributions, which include 3 young alumni below 40 years in the category of Distinguished Young Alumnus Awards (DYAA) which have been started from this year only.