IIT Roorkee Conducts The ENCORE Awards Ceremony

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Alumni group of the 1989 batch,, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) conducts the ENCORE Awards on March 15, 2023. The ENCORE Awards are highly selective and prestigious. They recognize and reward students who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments during their years at the Institute. Eighty-Nine Class of Roorkee Endowment (ENCORE) is an endowment fund established by the IIT Roorkee graduating class of 1989 for the benefit of the Institute, its students, faculty and staff. This fund was set up in 2014 in partnership with IIT Roorkee to mark the 25th anniversary of our graduation from the Institute. The fund appreciates the contribution of its donors and the efforts of numerous volunteers, faculty and staff involved in making a difference in the lives of deserving students currently pursuing their degrees at the institute.

The award winners are selected jointly by IIT Roorkee and representatives of the class of 1989 based on a rigorous selection process. The award also encourages and recognizes excellence demonstrated by women in technology, making room for specific awards for female students. All the students and faculty members were present for the ceremony.

Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "Today, the Encore Awards have become one of the most prestigious awards at the institute. Receiving an award boosts the student's worth in their field. ENCORE also celebrates hard work, which makes one feel appreciated for their work, and makes room for the likelihood to continue contributing with enthusiasm”.