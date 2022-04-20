IIT Roorkee commemorates Foundation Day 2020 through an online mode

A total of 10 alumni awarded for their notable contribution in various disciplines

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee commemorated the Foundation Day on 25th November through an online mode. Shri RS Pawar, Chairman, NIIT was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Shri BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman BoG presided over the function. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, faculty members as well as the worldwide alumni. The programme started with the kulgeet i.e. institute song of IIT Roorkee and a welcome address by Prof. BR Gurjar, Dean of Resources and Alumni Affairs (DORA). For the year 2020, three alumni have been conferred with the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award, whereas seven alumni were the recipients of the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Illustrating the significance of 25th November in the history of IIT Roorkee Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee stated that on this day in 1847, the prospectus of the 'Civil Engineering College at Roorkee' was notified with the approval of James Thomason, the Lt. Governor of North-Western Provinces. This was also the day on which we became University of Roorkee in 1948. He further apprised about the contributions being made by several alumni in terms of giving back to the alma mater in various ways including support for fellowships to new and mid-career faculty and also institute chair professorships besides numerous awards and scholarships for students. Active and fruitful association of alumni with the institute is helping promote excellence at IIT Roorkee. He congratulated distinguished alumnus awardees and thanked the large number of other alumni who have made special efforts to strengthen the alumni-institute relationship resulting in improved perception of IIT Roorkee as a vibrant and dynamic institution that is conscious of its responsibility as well as legacy. Now IIT Roorkee is competing with its peer institutions on several parameters including getting a good number of students from the top 500 ranks in JEE Advanced examination.



Padma Bhushan Shri R. S. Pawar, Chief Guest&Chairman, NIIT, said "I extend my heartiest wishes to the entire IITR fraternity on the 173rd Foundation Day and congratulate distinguished alumnus awardees. This is the century of mind and IIT Roorkee's faculty, students and alumni can play an important role to make significant contributions in it."



He shared several interesting anecdotes on how quality and pursuit of excellence along with values driven by our cultural heritage can make a difference in our life.



Shri BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman BoG, IIT Roorkee said "I am delighted to be a part of IIT Roorkee's Foundation day celebration today. All of us are proud of the institute's 173 years of a glorious heritage. We owe this to the amazing contributions of our students, faculty, administrators, and policymakers. Our teachers and researchers exhibit an unwavering commitment to their professions and devotion to academics. These gifted and motivated teachers and researchers inspire our students to pursue creative and innovative careers and have been recognized as notable contributors in the nation's building. The academic administrators and policymakers help create a robust infrastructure, processes, and governance for the institute's smooth functioning. On this occasion, let us remember them and offer our gratitude."



He further said "New technology and new learning model are exciting and offer previously unthinkable possibilities to students. However, they require constant IT support and a paradigm shift in the institution's approach to education. They require a transformational mindset shift with the faculty. The pandemic has put us amid digital transformation and it is here to stay post-pandemic too. With the long term view, let us embrace the transformation unfolding with an open mind and a collaborative approach. I wish many more years of success to IIT Roorkee."



"The Foundation Day serves as an appropriate occasion to reminisce the journey of our Institute and honour the exemplary contribution of alumni to various fields. I congratulate the awardees, and I hope that they would continue to set new benchmarks every time" said Prof. B. R.Gurjar, Dean of Resources and Alumni Affairs (DORA) IIT Roorkee.



The list of awardees is as follows:



Distinguished Young Alumnus Awards



· Ms. Aarti Gill (2008 – B.Tech. – Electronics & Communication Engineering)



· Mr. Rahul Sharma (2012 – B.Tech. – Electrical Engineering)



· Mr. Sachin Gupta (2012 – B.Tech. – Computer Science Engineering)



Distinguished Alumnus Awards



· Prof. S. C. Handa (1966 - M.E. – Civil Engineering)



· Mr. Raja Ram Singh Yadav (1975 – B.E. – Mechanical Engineering)



· Mr. Naveen Jain (1979 – B.E. – Industrial Engineering)



· Mr. Prakash Kumar Singh (1979 – B.E. – Metallurgical Engineering)



· Prof. Ajay K. Agrawal (1980 – B.E. – Mechanical Engineering)



· Prof. Pankaj Agarwal (1982 – B.E. – Electronics & Communication Engineering)



· Mr. R. Mukundan (1988 – B.E. – Electrical Engineering)



The awardeeshighlighted the role of IITRoorkee in their life, reminiscences from their stay on the campus, and the learning from their successful professional journeys.



The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorke.



