IIT Roorkee Collaborates With Think India To Jointly Hold G20 Impact Summit: Unleashing The Potentials

Roorkee (The Hawk): With great pleasure and enthusiasm, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) in collaboration with 'Think India,' hosts the prestigious 'G20 Impact Summit: Unleashing the Potentials.' Think India, an organization dedicated to promoting Indian nationalism and national reconstruction, recognized the importance of uniting students with a shared nationalistic vision. This significant event will take place on August 2nd and 3rd, 2023, at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. The 'G20 Impact Summit: Unleashing the Potentials' comes at a momentous occasion as India assumes the G20 presidency. This unique opportunity allows our nation to share its success stories with the global community and attract international businesses seeking to explore new investment destinations.

The primary objective of the G20 Impact Summit is to unleash the potential for impactful changes in our society by fostering meaningful discussions, promoting collaboration, and facilitating knowledge-sharing among students, researchers, and innovators from diverse sectors. By bringing together some of the brightest minds from institutions such as IISc, IITs, NITs, IIMs, and several National Law Schools, the event aims to infuse a 'Nation First' attitude.

The event was graced by the presence of Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand. The two-day event saw a gathering of well renowned speakers, including, Shri. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G20 Chief Coordinator; Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, Deputy CEO, Brahmos Aerospace; Mr. Akash Jha, Secretary, Programs and Logistics Y20; Mr. Aditya Agrawal, (Chief Operating Officer), Physics Wallah; Shri Saurabh Bahuguna, Cabinet Minister, Uttarakhand Government, Mr. Gaurav Gularia, (Chief of Staff), Physics Wallah; Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Planning Uttarakhand Government; Smt. Amasikha Dey, Associate Director- Climate resilience and CITIES, PWC India; Dr. Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, Professor and Dean (JSIA); Dr. Ramanand Pandey, CPRG Director; Mr. Sandeep Shukla, International Poet; Mr. Kiran DM, C20 SOUS Sherpa; Mr. Devendra Pai, Course Director, IIDL, Dr. Anil Kumar Gourishetty, Professor, IIT Roorkee, Speaker IKS; Capt. Yashika Hatwal Tyagi, Mentor Life & Career Counsellor; Mr. Manish Anand, Innovation hub, IIT Roorkee and Ms. Madhulika Pande, Singer.

During the summit, attendees delved into crucial topics that highlighted the impact of the G20 summit on socio-economic sustainable development, particularly during the G20 presidency of the Government of India. Through various sessions and interactive forums, participants were given the opportunity to explore and discuss strategies for achieving long-term, sustainable growth and development on both a national and global scale.

Addressing the event, Prof K.K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "The G20 Impact Summit at IIT Roorkee serves as a significant platform for intellectual exchange and creative ideation, where innovative solutions and groundbreaking ideas can be nurtured and brought to the forefront. By focusing on the potential for impactful changes, this event seeks to inspire a generation of future leaders who will drive positive transformations in society." While expressing his gratitude to all the members present, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, pointed out that "IIT Roorkee, as an institute of national importance, stands as a lighthouse of success for the evolution of science and technology in India with its alumni base spread all over contributing to the growth of India. This G20 impact summit highlights the need for India's G20 presidency on the country's development and its role in the global arena. The G20 presidency of India comes at a time when the world has just come out of the scourge of COVID, and India at the helm of G20 has championed the interests of developing countries. He added that the G20 nations contribute about 85 per cent to the world GDP, and India coming forward this year coinciding with Amrit Kaal is a perfect example of the summit's theme, one earth, one family and one principle, which is loosely based on the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudeva Kutumbakam.."