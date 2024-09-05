IIT Roorkee Celebrates Teachers’ Day, Honoring Excellence In Education

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), an institution with a rich legacy of 177 years, celebrated Teachers’ Day with grandeur at the OP Jain Auditorium, Department of Civil Engineering. The event paid homage to the late Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary educator and the second President of India. The celebration was graced by the presence of Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof. U.P. Singh, Deputy Director, Prof. Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Dean of Faculty Affairs, along with other esteemed Deans, Associate Deans, and Heads of Departments.

On this special occasion, IIT Roorkee recognized and honored faculty members who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and excellence in teaching and research. These awards underscore the institute’s commitment to fostering academic brilliance and innovation, which have been the hallmarks of IIT Roorkee throughout its long and illustrious history.

Prof. Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Dean of Faculty Affairs, IIT Roorkee, also shared his thoughts on the occasion, saying, "Our teachers are the backbone of this institution. Their dedication and passion are what make IIT Roorkee a leader in education and research. I congratulate all the award winners for their exceptional work and their invaluable contributions to the lives of our students and the broader society."

The following faculty members were honored with the Excellence in Teaching and Research Awards for 2024:

Undergraduate (UG) Category:

· Prof. Shiv Kumar Gupta, Department of Mathematics (more than 80 students)

· Prof. Nikhil Kumar Singh, Department of Mechanical & Industrial Engineering (31-80 students)

· Prof. Sudheer Kumar Tiwari, Department of Earth Sciences (Young Faculty, 31 or more students)

Postgraduate (PG) Category:

· Prof. Gopinath Packirisamy, Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering (10 or more students)

· Prof. Sourabh Arora, Department of Management Studies (Young Faculty, 10 or more students)

Lifetime Teaching Achievement Award:

· Prof. Pradeep Kumar, Department of Mechanical & Industrial Engineering

In addition, Prof. Manil T. Mohan, Department of Mathematics, was honored with the Prof. Bal Krishna Outstanding Teacher Award (2024), while Prof. Yogesh Kumar Sharma, Department of Physics, received the Ramkumar Prize for Outstanding Teaching & Research (2024).

IIT Roorkee also recognized the efforts of those faculty members who featured in the top five in various UG and PG categories but did not receive awards. As a token of appreciation for their exemplary work, these faculty members will be given appreciation letters acknowledging their significant contributions to the institute's academic environment.

Prof. U.P. Singh, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, remarked, “Our faculty's dedication drives IIT Roorkee's success. I congratulate the awardees for their exceptional contributions to education and research, helping maintain our institution's excellence."

IIT Roorkee’s journey of 177 years is marked by a legacy of producing some of the most prominent alumni who have made significant contributions to society, industry, and academia. From pioneers in engineering to leaders in innovation, IIT Roorkee's alumni have been instrumental in shaping the future of technology and education in India and across the globe. The institute's commitment to excellence in education is reflected in its continuous efforts to nurture talent and foster an environment of innovation and research.

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, expressed his admiration for the awardees, stating, "IIT Roorkee has always been a beacon of knowledge, nurturing minds that go on to make significant contributions to society. Today, we honor those educators who not only impart knowledge but also inspire, encourage, and ignite curiosity in their students. Their relentless pursuit of excellence is what drives our institution forward, maintaining its stature as a premier institute of higher learning."

The Excellence in Teaching Award, which includes a Citation, a memento, and a cash prize of ?1.0 lakh, was presented to the deserving faculty members as a token of appreciation for their hard work and commitment to excellence.

As IIT Roorkee continues its journey of academic excellence, it remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the advancement of knowledge and the betterment of society. The institute's dedication to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and societal impact will continue to inspire future generations of educators and students alike.