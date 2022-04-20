IIT Roorkee Celebrates National Science Day

2022- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, celebrated National Science Day on 28 February 2022. On this occasion, Ansys Inc., a global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, signed the Commemoration of Agreement and announced its partnership with IIT Roorkee to provide fellowships to M. Tech. Students undertaking projects in socially relevant domains. The fellowships will be awarded to students from diverse backgrounds, preferably to female students. This joint initiative aims to accelerate groundbreaking research in the form of technology-based solutions for society. It is envisaged that the fellowship awardees will be better equipped to deal with a world where science and technology are omnipresent. Further, IIT Roorkee organized a talk cum interaction session on 'DNA for Startups', with Mr Rafiq Somani, Area Vice President - India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys. Inc. This session focussed on developing startups using emerging technologies for providing products or services to the market. This talk made attendees recognize that developing new-age technology-based startups can provide opportunities for passionate entrepreneurs, thereby boosting the economy and generating employment opportunities.The Session was organised by Outreach, eCell, Student Technical Council, Tinkering Lab. Corporate Interaction Group, IITRMS, Knox and many other Student Groups.Furthermore, the occasion was marked by the Science Day Lecture organized on the evening of February 28, 2022. The Chief Guest, Prof. T. Pradeep, Institute Chair Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, delivered the lecture online on "Science, Technology and Innovation for sustainable clean water". Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, addressed the audience on the significance of Science Day. The Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, welcomed the participants and thanked all the schools of Roorkee for their overwhelming participation in the events. The event ended with a vote of thanks to all faculty members, students, school children and others.Preceding the National Science Day event, IIT Roorkee organized a Debate competition among the school children in Roorkee on January 21, 2022, followed by an Inter School Science Quiz Competition on February 17, 2022, for the students of local schools in Roorkee.While highlighting the importance of the ANSYS Fellowship Award, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "This Fellowship will motivate our students, in particular our female students, to work for technology-based solutions for society. The mindset of the Institute and the facilities available on the campus will provide them a smooth ride from ideation to creation."Mr Rafiq Somani, Area Vice President - India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys.Inc said that "Ansys has had a long-standing association with IITs, and has always believed and remains committed to the combined power of technology and education. The future of any industry undoubtedly depends on technology, which is why research is crucial. With these Fellowship Awards, we, at Ansys, hope to provide these bright young minds of India a much-needed fast-track to technology research with focus on healthcare, education and the environment. We are eagerly looking forward to the research outcomes that will hopefully provide some radical solutions to these socially relevant domains."The Signing Ceremony was graced and supported by Prof. Manoranjan Parida-Deputy Director IIT Roorkee, Prof. Manish Shrikhande-Dean SRIC IIT Roorkee, Prof. Rajat Agarwal-Associate Dean Innovation & Incubation IIT Roorkee, Prof. Akshay Dvivedi-Associate Dean Corporate Interaction IIT Roorkee, Mr. Manish Anand-CEO The Innovation Hub(TIH) IIT Roorkee, Mr. Azam Ali Khan-CEO TIDES and others.