IIT, Roorkee Celebrates Himalayan Day

Roorkee: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee celebrated Himalayan Day on 9th September 2019 at Biotech Auditorium, Biotechnology Department with the enthusiastic participation of students, faculty and environment enthusiasts. This one day event captured three major activities such as inaugural ceremony and address of the Chief Guest, Prof. Ruchi Badola, presentations of IIT Roorkee professors and panel discussion on Himalayan biodiversity, climate change and the environmental hazards in Himalayan.

This event was initiated by a welcome note and introduction of Chief Guest Prof. Ruchi Badola, Scientist G/Senior Professor, Head of the Department co-development Planning and Participatory Management, Wildlife Institute of India by Prof. Pravindra Kumar, Associate Dean Corporate Interaction followed by an enlightening speech of Prof. Ruchi Badola and presentation of Memento to the honoured guest. by the hon'ble Director, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a presentation session of three eminent professors of IIT Roorkee. This session was commenced with an insightful speech of Prof. Z. Ahmad on "River training and protection work for the Himalayan region". At the time of addressing the audience, Prof Ahmed emphasized on characteristics of Himalayan Rivers and the contribution of IIT Roorkee during the disaster days of Uttrakhand. Prof. Partha Roy spoke about "The Himalayan medicinal and aromatic plants: their impacts on health and livelihood of hill population with special emphasis on Uttarakhand" which highlighted the evolving nature of Himalayan agriculture region, uncontrolled usage of Himalayan MAPs and its impact including his call for coordinated approach of academic institutes, NGOs and state administrations to protect Uttarakhand. Prof. Ajanta Goswami addressed on "Glacial lake outburst flood and its possible threat downstream, modeling based systematic analysis of selected lakes" and highlighted a few important issues such as threats to the Himalayan region and the need of identification of conservation of biodiversity and future climate refugia for the future sustainability of the natural resources.