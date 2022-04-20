IIT Roorkee Awarded The Indo-Netherlands Project On Water4Change

Roorkee: IIT Roorkee has been awarded the Indo-Netherlands project on Water4Change – Integrative and Fit-for-Purpose Water Sensitive Design Framework for the fast Growing Liveable Cities of India. This award was given by Honorable Minister of Science & Technology Dr. Harsh Vardhan in presence of King and Queen of Netherlands during the DST-CII India-Netherland Technology Summit, 15-16 October, 2019 at New Delhi.

A consortium of IIT Gandhinagar (IITG) – Gujarat, CEPT University - Gujarat, Center for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) – Calicut, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) – Bhopal, Delft University of Technology – Delft, University of Twente – Enschede, Dutch Research Institute for Transitions – Rotterdam, Stichting Deltares – Delft, IHE Delft Institute for Water Education – Delft, IRC Wash – The Hague with a lead from IIT Roorkee under the supervision of Prof. M.L. Kansal as Principal Investigator has been formed for the 5 years project. This project will focus on urban water systems for the secondary cities mainly the Bhuj, Bhopal, and Kozhikode (Calicut).

DST- CII tech summit mulls on new areas of knowledge co-operation. The iconic annual conference-cum-exposition of the world's best in technology and research in different sectors is organized jointly by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India. CII-DST organizes technical summit every year with a partner country. This year it was with Netherland.

This summit focuses on food security through better technology for agriculture, water and wastewater management, and technology for improving health.

The Kingdom of Netherlands was the Partner Country for the 25th DST – CII Technology Summit organized on 15th and 16th October 2019. More than 200 companies from the Netherlands and about 250 from India participated in this summit.

At the curtain-raiser of the silver jubilee DST-CII Technology Summit at New Delhi, the Minister highlighted the successful bilateral research cooperation between India and Netherlands in sectors such as sustainable Agriculture and efficient irrigation management for food security, urban water systems, affordable medical services, big data management and the Internet of Things (IoT). He further stressed that there is large scope to explore a closer partnership between the two countries to leverage emerging digital technologies. He also emphasized on long term friendship and mutual co-operation in several areas like enhancing security in digital applications as well as the water and wastewater management, river health improvement and the fulfillment of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India's dream of doubling the farmer's income.



