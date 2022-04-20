IIT Roorkee augmenting COVID care efforts in Uttarakhand

The Institute has donated oxygen cylinders to Roorkee Civil Hospital, set up a COVID Care Centre and a Vaccination Centre for the local population

Roorkee (The Hawk): In an endeavour to augment the efforts of the government for tackling the second wave of Covid-19 cases, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has undertaken several initiatives. The Institute has transferred 14 Oxygen cylinders to Roorkee Civil Hospital. Another set of 51 non-Oxygen cylinders have also been given so that they can be converted into Oxygen cylinders. A 150-bedded COVID Care Centre has been established at the Ganga Bhawan on the campus. If required, its capacity can be easily expanded. Further, Subhash Chandra Bose Club of the Institute has been made available so that it can be used as a Vaccination Centre for the benefit of the local population outside IIT Roorkee campus.

"These oxygen cylinders will help tackle oxygen shortage for coronavirus patients. We are indebted to IIT Roorkee for this noble initiative. We hope that the Institute will continue to inspire the youth through its various social initiatives" Dr. Sanjay Kansal, Chief Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Roorkee.

"The sharp spike in coronavirus cases across the country has led to a shortage of beds and oxygen, causing untold hardships to the patients. These initiatives are in line with our commitment to augment the efforts of the government to help our country tide over these unprecedented times." said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The development comes amid the sharp surge in coronavirus cases. About four lakh cases are getting added daily across India, out of which more than 250 are in Roorkee alone.