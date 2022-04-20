IIT Roorkee Announced Winner Of Two Of The 'Indian Research Excellence–Citation Awards 2019'

Roorkee / New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkeehas won two Clarivate AnalyticsIndia Research Excellence - Citation Awards 2019.

The India Research Excellence - Citation Awards are part of the ongoing efforts by Clarivate Analytics to recognize and honor research excellence in the country and are announced once every 2 or 3 years. These awards recognize Individuals and Institutions who have made outstanding pioneering research contribution in designated categories and have had significant influence over the research in that area. Impact and influence of research is determined by analysis of research citations as captured in the preeminent Web of Science scholarly research database.

IIT Roorkee is the only IIT receiving the award this year. IIT Roorkee has won the awards in following two categories:

1. Engineering & Technology

2. Institutions Established over 15 Years (Overall award)

The award ceremony was held at Hotel Sheraton, Saket on Friday, 27th September. Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, was the Chief Guest for the function and Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Vice Chairman, UGC was one of the special guests. The invited guests included senior management of academic institutions, scientists, and other senior members of the government and policy institutions in India. From IIT Roorkee, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director attended the event.

"We are delighted on winning this prestigious award. We are thankful to Clarivate Analytics for coming up with research excellence awards which recognise institutions whose research has greater impact" said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee.

"Clarivate Analytics India Research Excellence – Citation Awards (powered by Web of Science) is recognized as a leading award in the country to felicitate impactful research. We congratulate IIT Roorkee for receiving awards in two categories, research excellence in Institutions established over 15 years and research excellence in engineering and technology," said Arvind Pachhapur, Vice President, Clarivate Analytics

Prior to the award ceremony, a round table discussion on "Good Academic Research Practices." The roundtable discussion was attended by select leaders from key government ministries and academic institutions. It provided a platform to discuss the key constructs and best practices in academic research and publishing practices.