IIT Roorkee And Perovskite Society Of India Jointly Organize 'Perovskite Society Of India Meet-2023'

The largest solar energy conference to interact and stimulate advancements in the solar energy field, mainly perovskite solar cells area and a way to become self-reliant in the renewable energy sector.

Roorkee (The Hawk): Department of Physics and Center for Flexible and Smart Energy Devices, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and Perovskite Society of India, jointly organise a three-day Conference on "Perovskite Society of India Meet (PSIM)-2023" from March 1, 2023, to March 3, 2023, at IIT Roorkee's O.P. Jain Auditorium. The Meet comes during the 175th year of the celebration of IIT Roorkee. Perovskite materials-based technology has emerged as the next big thing in the solar energy sector. This conference is the largest solar energy conference aimed to provide a platform to interact and stimulate advancements in the solar energy field, mainly perovskite solar cells area and how we can become self-reliant in the renewable energy sector. This event covers the three major research topics in perovskite research, including materials, devices and photophysics. The vision for the conference is aimed at making the next generation of “energy scientists and engineers” and bridging young scientists and engineers in one common platform.

Perovskite Society of India aims to promote research awareness on perovskite and capacity building to make the next generation of “energy scientists and engineers” and bridge young scientists and engineers in one common platform. One of society’s primary aims will be to promote awareness about perovskite research and raise policy research in this area. Further, Perovskite has emerged as “the next big thing” in materials science and engineering, with applications ranging from the energy sector, optoelectronics devices, the defence sector, space applications, sensors development, biomedical field.

The conference saw more than 200 delegates from academia and industry working on solar energy materials and devices participating in this conference. Among them were Prof. Narayana Prasad Padhy, Dept of Electrical Engineering, IIT Roorkee and Director MNIT Jaipur as Guest of Honour; Prof Soumitra Satapathi, Dept. of Physics, IIT Roorkee, was the convener for the event; and Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, along with Prof G D Verma, Head, Dept. of Physics, IIT Roorkee, were the Patron and Chairperson of the conference. The Chief Guest in the Meet was Sh. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttarakhand. A number of delegates from the ministry have also joined in this event.

Keynote speakers included, Prof Prashant V Kamat, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, University of Notre Dame, USA; Prof Silvia Colella, CNR Nanotec, Italy; Prof Osman Bakr, Material Science and Engineering, Kaust, Saudi Arabia; Prof Priya Mahadevan, S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata; Prof Narayan Pradhan, School of Material Sciences, IACS, Kolkata; Prof Dinesh Kabra, IIT Bombay; Prof Sushobhan Avasthi, IISC Bangalore; Prof Sameer Sapra, IITD; Prof. Dr Janardan Kundu, IISER Tirupati; Prof Angshuman Nag, IISER Pune; Dr Easwaramoorthi Ramasamy, ARCI; Prof Pankaj Yadav, PDEU; Prof Supravat Karak, IIT Delhi; Prof Shaibal Sarakar,IIT Bombay, Dr. Ganapathy Veerappan, Scientist, ARCI; Prof Ranjani Viswanatha, JNCASR; Prof Prasun Mandal, IISER Kolkata; Prof Sayan Bhattacharya, IISER Kolkata; Dr.Easwermoorthy, ARCI, Prof Arijit Kumar De, IISER Mohali; Prof Shahab Ahmed, IIT Jodhpur; Prof Vinod E Madhavan, NIT Calicut; Prof Rupak Banerjee, IIT Gandhinagar; Prof Deepa Khushalani, TIFR Mumbai; Prof K V Adrash, IISER Bhopal; Prof Pralay K Satra, CeNS Bangalore; Prof H N Ghosh, INST Mohali; Prof Geetha Balakrishna, Jain University, Bangalore, Dr.S.P.Singh, and Dr. Giribabu, IICT, Hyderabad.

Addressing the conference, Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "Perovskite research findings and the materials have emerged as the next big thing in solar energy and technology with applications ranging from optoelectronics devices, defence sector, space applications, sensors development, biomedical field. And this Conference is aimed at making the next generation of “energy scientists and engineers” and budding bridge engineers in one common platform. It will provide a roadmap for becoming energy independent in Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Convener PSIM-2023, said, "The purpose of this meeting is to bring together experts on this topic, primarily within the country, working on various aspects of photovoltaics. This conference will provide a platform to exchange knowledge about the latest academic and industry results and discuss the latest solar energy trends."

Inaugurating the conference, Sh. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttarakhand., said, "Today, science and technology are moving at a progressive pace, and it is the ripe time to accrue benefits from it. All laureates present here today make the stride in Solar energy capabilities possible. The churning of ideas by the Perovskite Society of India and IIT Roorkee will improve the nation's energy-producing capabilities by using perovskite solar cells. This will take India forward in the Amrut Kaal and make the State of Uttarakhand self-reliant."