IIT Roorkee and IOCL join hands for the promotion of education, research, and innovation

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITRoorkee) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), a company duly registered under the Companies Act, 1956, come together to collaborate for the promotion of education, research, and innovation by offering IndianOil-IIT Roorkee (IOIITR) research fellowships to Ph.D students of IIT Roorkeeto pursue their Ph.D. research work under the joint supervision of IIT Roorkee and IOCL on a topic of industrial importance. The MoU ensuing the cooperation aims to provide a model for the academia-industry partnership for directing Research and Development on projects relevant to the industry and with high prospects of commercialization.

The IOIITR research fellows will receive monthly fellowships from IOCL. This MoU also provides an opportunity for the M.Tech students of IIT Roorkee to choose their major research project of industrial relevance, which will be executed under the joint guidance of IIT Roorkee and IOC. The internship program will provide opportunities for students to combine their technical skills and innovative approaches for industry-specific requirements and deployment of developed solutions.

The MoU was duly signed byDr C Kannan, ED (CT&TPF), IOCL and Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee at Greater Noida Extension Center of IIT Roorkee.

On the occasion, Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, highlighted,"We are delighted to partner with IOCL to carry collaborative research of industrial importance.We believe that having industry experts as joint supervisors of Ph.D and M. Tech students will ensurethat research outcomes are directly useful to our Industry. At the same time,the student also gets academically trained to deal with industrial problems and technology deployment".

In his address, Dr C Kannan, ED (CT&TPF), IOCL, said,"IIT Roorkee is among the foremost Institutes of National Importance in higher technological education and in engineering, basic and applied research. Thus this cooperation will allow for practical training and specialised expertise to work on pertinent technologies and problems."