IIT Roorkee And Indian Institute Of Public Administration Ink MoU For Collaboration In Development Planning And Scientific Research

Roorkee: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for collaboration in the field of development planning, public administration, training and conducting scientific research. The MoU was signed by Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee and Shri S.N. Tripathi, Director, IIPA. According to the MoU, both institutions will jointly organize activities such as conducting research studies, field studies, consultancies on contemporary issues, workshops, seminars and academic programmes in the areas of development planning and public administration including urban and rural development. The MoU will also enable them to exchange faculty members, officials and experts periodically to foster greater collaboration.

On the occasion, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: "We are glad to partner with Indian Institute of Public Administration for knowledge sharing and research. We believe the collaboration will be beneficial to both the institutes."

Shri S.N. Tripathi, Director, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), said, "The partnership with IIT Roorkee will greatly enrich our knowledge in the scientific domain and is in line with our vision to promote capacity-building for good governance in promoting integrated Govt online training (#i.GOT)." According to the MoU, the two institutions will negotiate to establish a specific cooperation program to achieve the objectives. This will also include Annual Plan of Cooperation beginning from financial year 2020-21 onwards.