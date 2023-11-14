IIT Roorkee & IIRS Dehradun Join Forces To Elevate Space Science And Technology In India

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO, Dehradun, marked a significant milestone, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This historic agreement is poised to bolster academic collaboration and propel advanced research and education in the field of Space Science and Technology, showcasing India's commitment to innovation in the realm of space exploration.

The signing ceremony, held at IIT Roorkee, brought together key figures from both institutions, underlining the importance of this collaboration. Notable attendees from IIT Roorkee included Prof. K. K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, who expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "This MoU represents a crucial step towards expanding the horizons of space science and technology in India. It underscores our commitment to pioneering research and education in this field, which is integral to the nation's technological advancement and space endeavors. Through this collaboration, we look forward to joint Ph.D. programs, joint research initiatives, student exchange programs, and supporting academic programs, which will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of our students and researchers."

On behalf of IIRS Dehradun, Dr. R.P. Singh, Director of IIRS, Dr. Pramod Kumar, Dean of Academics, Shri. Rathin Sengupta, Head of P&GA, and Dr. Praveen Thakur, Head of WRD, were present to witness this momentous occasion.

This collaboration is set to strengthen the space science and technology domain in India and further India's position on the global stage in space-related endeavors. It paves the way for joint Ph.D. programs, joint research projects, student exchange programs, and support for academic programs, enriching the educational experience for students and researchers in this field.

IIT Roorkee, an institution that has securely positioned itself in the dynamic field of space research, now proudly boasts the "Centre for Space Science & Technology (CSST)." This academic center embodies IIT Roorkee's steadfast commitment to advancing space science and technology, in alignment with the objectives of the Department of Space and ISRO. The CSST, a hub of innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration, will drive targeted research and development, support national space goals and missions, and cultivate a new generation of skilled professionals ready to meet the burgeoning demands of India and the global space and allied sectors. This collaboration with IIRS Dehradun heralds a transformative partnership, cementing IIT Roorkee's pivotal role in shaping the future of space exploration.