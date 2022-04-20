IIT Roorkee And CloudxLab Announce A Webinar Of Careers In AI And Machine Learning

Roorkee: In an endeavour to upskill the youth and promote e-learning during the COVID-19 lockdown, IIT Roorkee had launched an Advanced Certification Course on Deep Learning at Cloudxlab.com. It is an advanced course on deep learning and would cover cutting edge techniques applicable to audio processing, image processing, video processing, self-driving cars etc.

This came in the wake of the current economic crisis which underscores the significance of technical skills to tackle the global slowdown.

Further to the launch IIT Roorkee and CloudxLab will conduct a webinar on careers in AI and machine learning. The webinar will include faculty members from IIT Roorkee as well as members of the industry. The webinar will be conducted on 17th of May. Further details of this webinar and the procedure to enroll can be found on this link: https://cloudxlab.com/course/84/certificate-course-artificial-intelligence-deep-learning-iit-roorkee/

"Nowadays many professionals wish for a career in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This course provides a great opportunity for all such people," said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.