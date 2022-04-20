IIT Roorkee And ARIES Sign MoU For Academic Cooperation

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital for academic cooperation in areas of mutual interest. IIT Roorkee and ARIES, Nainital, recognize their strengths in research and education in one or more disciplines of Science, Engineering, Management, and Social Sciences, and their mutual interest in engaging themselves in academic cooperation. The goal of this MoU is to foster collaboration, and to facilitate advancement of knowledge on the basis of reciprocity, best effort, mutual benefit, and frequent interactions.Furthermore, IIT Roorkee and ARIES agree to jointly sponsor research, development and consultancy; exchange of faculty, scientists and students; exchange of scientific and technical matter; hold joint conferences, workshops and short-term courses.Key Highlights·IIT Roorkee students from Physics and Electronics & Communication Engineering departments can involve and do project on the ongoing activities of ARIES in different types of telescopes.· The students from Electronics & Communication Engineering department can involve and do project on the ongoing activities of ARIES in microwave engineering/atmospheric radar.· The students from Computer Science and Engineering department can involve and do projects on the ongoing activities of ARIES in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to analyze data from ISRO’s upcoming mission to study Sun “Aditya L1”.On this occasion, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The aim of this partnership is to bring the researchers of IIT Roorkee and ARIES closer to each other so as to use their respective strengths to jointly address interesting scientific and engineering problems. ARIES hosts three optical telescopes of apertures 1.04m, 1.3m and 3.6m and an upcoming 4m Liquid Mirror Telescope. Recent increase in light pollution due to Nainital city, ARIES has now developed a new astronomical site at Devasthal after a comprehensive site survey done in different places in the Himalayan region. Devasthal campus is home to 1.3m and 3.6m and the upcoming 4m Liquid Mirror Telescope.Prof. Dipankar Banerjee, Director, ARIES, avers that, “ARIES will facilitate to host scientific instrument(s) from IIT Roorkee on the best effort basis for mutual benefits of faculties and students of both the institutions.”