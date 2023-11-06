IIT Roorkee's Legacy Of Excellence Continues—1968 Batch Leaves A Lasting Legacy With A Generous Donation

Roorkee (The Hawk): IIT Roorkee witnessed an extraordinary moment in its history as the Emerald Jubilee Reunion for the 1968 Batch graduates, unfolded from November 03 to November 05, 2023. The event was marked by camaraderie, nostalgia, and a significant commitment to excellence. Approximately 120 members, including alumni and their cherished family members, gathered to reminisce and celebrate their shared journey at this prestigious institution.

During the reunion, the 1968 Batch displayed their unwavering dedication to their beloved Alma Mater by making an extraordinary donation of approximately 60 LAKH INR. This generous contribution will play a vital role in supporting and enhancing the academic and research excellence that IIT Roorkee is renowned for.

In acknowledging this remarkable gesture, Prof. U.P. Singh, Acting Director of IIT Roorkee, stated, “The bond between our alumni and our institution is an enduring source of strength. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our alumni for their ongoing support, which empowers us to reach new heights and make a positive impact in the world. The 1968 Batch has set a commendable example of the enduring connection between alumni and their Alma Mater."

Prof. R.D. Garg, Dean of Resources & Alumni Affairs, echoed the sentiment of gratitude, saying, "Our alumni batch's benevolence and commitment to the Alma Mater is truly commendable. We are deeply thankful for their generous donations that continue to transform the lives of our students. This support paves the way for future generations to excel and innovate."

The reunion provided a platform for alumni to reconnect, reminisce, and share their successes and experiences with their peers. The 1968 Batch, with their extraordinary contribution, reaffirmed the lasting impact of IIT Roorkee on their lives and their commitment to giving back. This momentous event not only celebrated the bonds formed at IIT Roorkee but also demonstrated the profound influence alumni can have on the institution's future. The generosity and dedication of the 1968 Batch exemplify the spirit of giving back and the enduring legacy of IIT Roorkee.