IIT Roorkee's Anushruti Academy For The Deaf Offers Online Lessons For Speech And Hearing-Impaired Students

Roorkee: In an endeavour to support the differently-abled students amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, IIT Roorkee's social initiative, Anushruti Academy for the Deaf is offering online lessons for hearing impaired students hailing from the marginalized sections of the society. IIT Roorkee has arranged Internet as well as smartphones for these students to facilitate e-learning. The instructors record videos for students to inculcate these lessons with active support from their parents.

The initial hiccups in the e-learning process were resolved with the active support from the teacher-parent community. Besides academics, online classes also focus on imparting vocational skills and training in music to equip these students for future jobs. IIT Roorkee has also put in place a weekly feedback mechanism to identify critical gaps in the e-learning process.

About Anushruti Academy for the Deaf (AAD) Anushruti Academy for the Deaf (AAD), formerly known as Roorkee School for the Deaf, was established by the then University of Roorkee (Now IIT Roorkee) in November 1989.