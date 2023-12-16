IIT -R Adjudged With The Grand Award Of CII As A Top Innovative Institution

Roorkee / New Delhi (The Hawk): In a resounding testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has once again emerged victorious at the 10th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Industrial Innovation Awards. IIT Roorkee achieves dual recognition, clinching the “Grand Jury Award” for Top Innovative Research Institution and the "Most Innovative Institute" award for 2023. This prestigious dual honour underscores the institution's exceptional commitment to pioneering research and innovation, marking the fourth consecutive year of distinguished recognition. Showcasing its unwavering dedication to transformative research and societal impact.

IIT Roorkee is dedicated to 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) and sustainable solutions, aligning its research with the national agenda. The institution redefines innovation through collaboration, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a commitment to nurturing creativity. With a core focus on bridging academia and industry, IIT Roorkee's impactful inventions, including a rural telehealth app and eco-friendly technologies, contribute significantly to economic and ecological sustainability, in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' The institute champions an exceptional innovation and research ecosystem that strongly supports students and faculty, fostering a culture of creativity and groundbreaking research. The institution actively promotes collaboration between academia and industry, resulting in valuable interactions and technology exchanges. Recent initiatives in technology transfer highlight IIT Roorkee's commitment to bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications, ensuring that innovative research contributes effectively to industry advancements and societal progress. The dynamic ecosystem at IIT Roorkee exemplifies a holistic approach to innovation and collaboration, driving impactful outcomes from the laboratory to the marketplace.

IIT Roorkee is at the forefront of sustainability with two groundbreaking innovations. Firstly, they've developed a special coating for paper cups, rendering them easily recyclable and combating the issue of plastic waste. This water-soluble formula proves cost-effective and aligns with global initiatives to reduce single-use plastics. Secondly, IIT Roorkee has introduced a water-based ink for printing, delivering cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness while significantly reducing harmful emissions. Both inventions, spearheaded by IIT Roorkee, mark substantial progress towards a cleaner, greener future, endorsing initiatives for a self-reliant India and a sustainable society. In a broader context, the institution showcases an unwavering commitment to addressing global challenges and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through innovative solutions. Notable projects, like the water-soluble coating and ink formulation, underscore IIT Roorkee's dedication to responsible consumption, environmental innovation, and overall sustainable practices, aligning with the principles of global development outlined by the UN SDGs.

The institute provides an enriching research environment, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and incubation. The institution enhances its incubation and innovation portfolios, fostering cutting-edge research through a transparent sponsored research policy and offering financial assistance to expand advanced laboratories. Recent initiatives include the establishment of multidisciplinary research centers in areas like photonics, quantum communication technology, space science, drones, dam safety, sustainable energy, sustainable rural development, and Indian Knowledge systems. This strategic approach strengthens IIT Roorkee's position as a hub for holistic advancements across diverse domains.

Dr. (Mrs.) Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, presented the award to IIT Roorkee. She highlighted, "Innovation not only boosts economic growth but also allows organizations to stay relevant amidst change. With India's diverse landscape and population, the need for continuous research and innovation has always been felt, making it imperative for progress and sustained relevance."

Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, accepted the award on the institute's behalf and stated, " We are honored by this recognition, which reflects the unwavering commitment of IIT Roorkee to excel in innovation and research. This award is a tribute to the hard work done by all our faculty members, research scholars and staff in fostering an innovative and creative culture. We're excited to inspire the next generation and remain dedicated to sustain this caliber of achievement in academics, research, and innovation, aligning with Vision 2047.” IIT Roorkee's groundbreaking solutions, ranging from water-soluble coatings to eco-friendly wastewater treatment, reflect its substantial societal impact and align with national development goals. The acceptance of the award by Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant - Director IIT Roorkee, along with Prof. Akshay Dvivedi – Dean of Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy and Prof. Sai Ramudu Meka – Associate Dean Corporate Interaction, signifies not just appreciation but resolute commitment to sustaining this level of achievement.