Professionals who are willing to work in the area of Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning (AI/ML) can join this 6 days weekend workshop organised by IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation.

Mandi (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, in conjunction with IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation (iHub), is hosting a 6-day weekend workshop on Deep Learning Crash Course (ADLCC 2021) for Executives and Working professionals between 3rd July 2021 and 18th July 2021 (6 days, over 3 weekends). Organised by IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation jointly, this workshop will cover extensive theory sessions from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and lab sessions from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm scheduled on every weekend. An assessment will be done at the end of the workshop, and based on this assessment, certificates will be provided to participants.





Speaking about the workshop, Dr. Aditya Nigam, Workshop Coordinator and Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, said, "This workshop will be the key to enter the mystic world of AI/ML. Extensive learning has been planned through comprehensive sessions organized by various experts. Most importantly the specially designed hand-on sessions will be a boon to completely novice learners. We hope that this workshop will effectively democratize AI/ML Learning."





Due to the recent drift of technology and enhanced computation power this new paradigm of deep learning based architectures has been extensively explored. Different communities have exploited these architectures to solve almost all types of computer vision, image processing, and other problems. Algorithms have to be implemented over Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) enabled systems to be optimized over very high dimensional parametric space. Recently, a huge amount of work has been presented in reputed International conferences to exploit the power of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN), Autoencoders, and other related deep learning tools to solve problems in the domains of Computer Vision, Image Processing, Speech Processing, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) among others.





Some of the key points to be covered in this workshop include:





Basics of Machine learning & Neural Networks





Convolutional Neural Networks





Object Localisation and Detection





Autoencoders and Variational AutoEncoder





Generative Adversarial Networks





Recurrent Neural Network and Long Short-Term Memory, Siamese Network





Transformer Network





Highlighting the need of Deep Learning knowledge for Executives and Working Professionals, Dr. Varun Dutt, Key speaker at ADLCC 2021, and Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, said, "This workshop is the first of its kind sponsored by the iHub and IIT Mandi and the entire workshop series includes 6 such workshop events in 2021 in total. The current workshop would provide students, academics, and industry personnel hands-on sessions on AI/ML topics that span a number of domains, including the human-computer interaction area."





Key speakers from the workshop include:





Dr. Aditya Nigam - Indian Institute of Technology Mandi





Dr. Varun Dutt - Indian Institute of Technology Mandi





Dr. Arnav Bhavsar - Indian Institute of Technology Mandi





Dr. Dileep A.D. - Indian Institute of Technology Mandi





Dr. Chetan Arora - Indian Institute of Technology Delhi





Dr. Kamlesh Tiwari - Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani





Interested participants can register through the following webpage: https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/ADLCC2021/. The workshop will have a selected batch of participants and the applications will be shortlisted on a first come - first serve basis. This workshop will cover state of the art AI/ML techniques in detail with extensive hands-on tutorial sessions for the participants. The workshop may pave the way for a research internship opportunity at the iHub and IIT Mandi.



