IIT Mandi Revolutionises Engineering Education With Innovative B.tech. In General Engineering

Mandi (The Hawk): The B.Tech. program in General Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi offers a flexible and forward-thinking curriculum, designed to equip students with diverse skills and prepare them for the industry's evolving demands. Over four years, this groundbreaking program challenges conventional norms, shaping the future of engineering education.

It begins with a comprehensive exploration of the multifaceted world of engineering during the first two years. Students delve into core courses spanning various branches, including Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Data Science, and Computer Science, providing a strong foundation across all disciplines.

Subsequently, students have the opportunity to specialize and enhance their expertise in a sector of their interest. While opportunities to pursue their aspirations are not confined to IIT Mandi alone, this program provides students with the option to enroll in courses offered by various partner institutions and industries both nationally and internationally. This allows them to enhance their learning experience and gain exposure to the latest developments in the field.

During the final two years, students choose a specialization aligned with their career aspirations. Complemented by tailored courses, they can spend one year at a collaborating institute or industry, gaining invaluable practical experience.

IIT Mandi has forged partnerships with renowned institutions, offering a diverse range of specializations. These include

= Dalarna University, Sweden: Specializations in Energy Engineering and Information Systems

= Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, Bengaluru: Specialization in Manufacturing

= National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Kangra: Specializations in Fashion Design & Technology, Product Design, and Animation

Alternatively, students can continue their studies at IIT Mandi, specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Cybersecurity, Advanced Manufacturing, entrepreneurship, or e-mobility. Additionally, the program offers a dual-degree option with an MBA degree, providing students with a holistic educational experience and broadening their career prospects. Students who prefer a broader educational experience can fulfill their general engineering degree requirements by taking a variety of courses.

Speaking about the future scope of the program for the students, Dr. Satvasheel Ramesh Powar, B.Tech. General Engineering Program Coordinator, IIT Mandi, said, “IIT Mandi is advancing its general engineering program by working with specific industrial partners to co-develop curricula that are closely aligned with industry requirements. This initiative ensures that students participate in coursework relevant to current industry standards. The industry partners will deliver a few master classes and workshops during the BTech curriculum. The students will complete capstone projects in their seventh semester and internships with partnering companies in their eighth semester, ensuring a smooth transition from academic learning to professional practice.”

These collaborations between industry and academia enrich the educational experience and significantly improve students' career prospects. Students are exceptionally well-prepared to meet the demands of the workforce because the curriculum incorporates industry-specific knowledge and skills, as well as direct professional engagement through internships and specialized training. Future graduates can expect a wide range of career opportunities in high-demand industries, ensuring a solid foundation for successful employment and innovative research.