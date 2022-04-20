IIT Madras Students Bag Two Of Top Three Honours In UK India Social Innovation Challenge

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students have bagged the first and third positions in UK India Social Innovation Challenge which aims to find, fund and support innovative and sustainable solutions to the global problem of waste management.

A IIT Madras press release here on Monday said that this is the 2nd edition of the competition launched by the UK India Social Entrepreneurship Education Network (UKISEEN). It is a collaboration between the Social Impact Lab, University of Southampton, Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, IIT Madras, the open innovation platform 'Babele,' and British Council.

Speaking about the importance of this Competition, IIT Madras, Department of Chemical Engineering, Head and Faculty Coordinator, CSIE (Centre for Social innovation & Entrepreneurship), Prof R Nagarajan said, "Waste management is a more practical solution than waste elimination, given that every process generates waste as by-product. This competition tests not only the innovative abilities of students, but also their business acumen. The latter is an aspect that many technologists tend to ignore until its too late."

The competitors had to submit a business model for a social enterprise which tackles the issues of waste management. Twelve projects made it to the final round. The first Place "Recycling of demolished waste concrete using solar energy – IIT Madras Team", The Second place "Eco-Friendly Construction blocks from C&D Debris using the Innovative CO2 Sequestration Technique - Kongu Engineering College, Erode" and the third place "Catalytic Degradation of kraft lignin by Ultraviolet Light and Ultrasound - IIT Madras Team". The top 3 submissions will receive cash prizes of £1,400, £1,000 and £500 for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places respectively. UNI