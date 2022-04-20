IIT-Madras Sets Up Cold Spray Facility For Aircraft MRO

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Friday established a 'Cold Spray' SMART (Surface Modification and Additive Research Technologies) Laboratory in collaboration with General Electric (GE). This is the first of its kind High-Pressure Cold Spray (HPCS) facility being installed in any academic institute in India. The laboratory was inaugurated here by IIT-M Director Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Mr Alok Nanda, Chief Executive Officer, GE India Technology Centre. The laboratory consists of a state-of-the-art HPCS equipment imported from Plasma Giken, Japan. The project was funded under 'Uchchatar Avishkar Yojana' (UAY) of the Union Government and was intended to boost collaboration between academia and private sector, an IIT-M release said. The Union HRD Ministry was the key investor along with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), IIT Madras, and GE. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi said this event signifies one more standard in the evolution of the IITs collaborations with the industry.

The UAY has been successful in drawing the attention of both academia and the industry. This has many applications not just for aviation, but many other verticals. ''I hope some startups come out of this as well'', he added.

Highlighting the benefits to the country from this initiative, Mr Alok Nanda said India's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) market for civilian aircraft was expected to grow at seven per cent CAGR from its current value of Rs 4,800 crore.

Stating that currently, 90 per cent of the MRO needs of Indian carriers were done outside India, he said this program will enable strengthening the MRO ecosystem in the country, help develop advanced technology expertise and skill development of the engineers in additive technology. UNI