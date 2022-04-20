IIT Madras retains top slot in NIRF ranking for second year

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has retained its top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 for the second year followed by Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and IIT Delhi which was placed third in the overall category.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the rankings in a live webcast on his Twitter page @DrRPNishank.

In the law category, NLU Bangalore was at number 1 position, IIT Kharagpur -- the third IIT to figure in the list -- was the top institute for Architecture followed by IIT Roorkee and IIT Calicut. In Dental College category, MAMC, Delhi was in the top rank, followed by Manipal college of Dental College, Udipi. The complete list would be released on nirfindia.org.

—UNI