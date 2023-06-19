IIT Madras raises record Rs 231 crore funds from alumni, donors

Chennai: Funds totaling Rs 231 crore were donated by alumni, corporations, and private individuals during 2022-23, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras announced on Monday.

This "historic" figure was raised by IIT Madras and its affiliated organisations, making it the largest sum ever raised by the institute in a fiscal year for the purpose of carrying out socially-relevant projects, the institute claimed.

In comparison to the Rs 131 crore raised in FY 22, the fundraising effort has increased by 76% in the intervening year. The number of donors who gave more than Rs 1 crore to the institute rose by 64% over the previous year, according to a press release.—Inputs from Agencies