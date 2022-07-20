IIT Madras launches SMDTC centre for smart manufacturing and digital transformation

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched the Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation Centre (SMDTC) which will produce the foundation elements of the manufacturing execution system, IIoT database and intelligence software platforms. This initiative is envisaged to help Indian MSMEs adopt industry 4.0 practices and self-reliant manufacturing.

The IIT Madras SMDTC aims to democratise smart manufacturing and digital transformation, said a statement from IIT Madras. The centre will focus on education and community interaction for capacity building, maturity assessment, experience centre with model factory facilities, collaborative research, 5G enablement and supply chain collaboration.The centre is formed in collaboration with the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), IIT Madras, MESA International (Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association) and Cantier Systems. N Chandrasekaran Chairman, Tata Sons, inaugurated the IIT Madras SMDTC on July 13, 2022.

"SMDTC will lead in provisioning a Smart Manufacturing Model Factory / Experience Centre and also support Collaborative Research / Innovation for Industry 4.0 in Process Intelligence, Robotics and Machining Dynamics Control Automation,” N Ramesh Babu, faculty, department of mechanical engineering, IIT Madras, and Secretary, AMTDC, IIT Madras.

“Derived from the global experiences of MESA’s International members, the SMDTC will help in Smart Manufacturing Education and Maturity Assessment so that the Indian MSMEs can get access to the latest global implementation practices. Cantier will provide MES 4.0 platform to create the Smart Manufacturing Experience Centre,” said Prabakar Selvam, chairman of MESA APAC and CEO of Cantier Systems.—PTI