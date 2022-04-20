IIT-Madras-Incubated Startup GUVI becomes a ‘Google for Education’ Partner

    Menu
    Chennai (The Hawk ): IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Startup GUVI (Grab Ur
    Vernacular Imprint), the first startup in offering technological courses in vernacular or native
    languages, has officially become a Google for Education Partner to enhance the users’ learning
    experience, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. Widening the scope for students, early
    professionals and technological aspirants to learn programming, IT and software skills in the
    comfort of their mother-tongue.
    As part of this partnership, IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad incubated startup GUVI, plans to
    offer Google Cloud and Google for Education training & certification programs.
    More than 12 Lakh people have already signed up to GUVI for its advanced pedagogical tools
    with 100+ tech-courses that help the learners to gain tech-skills at affordable prices.
    Professionals from top companies like FlipKart, Chargebee, JusPay, etc have found GUVI to be
    a convenient path for upgrading their skill set and to stay relevant with the latest technologies.
    “Team GUVI is proud to become a services partner of Google for Education, and is elated to be
    one of the top edu-tech companies in India to impart real-world technological skills. Offering
    services and training related to Google for Education will benefit a wide range of learner
    communities by providing online skill training to much of the world. Together we aim to ensure
    that our learners make the most of this opportunity for gaining tech-knowledge. This partnership
    not only aims to provide opportunities of learning to our learners but helps build the job-ready
    skills that are highly in demand,” said Arun Prakash M, Founder and CEO of GUVI
    The startup idea of GUVI was initiated with a progressive vision of Ms. Sridevi, Co-founder &
    Ex-COO, while joined hands with Mr. Arunprakash, Founder and Mr. Balamurugan, Co-founder
    of GUVI, to disseminate skills to everyone who aspires to upgrade themselves in the IT and
    Software industry.
    Various activity based practice platforms like CodeKata, WebKata, and MicroArc of GUVI
    provide a comfortable path to its users who wish to obtain professional programming and web
    development skills.
    GUVI’s partnership with Google for Education will even officially enable the consultation and
    counseling services to students, early professionals, business owners, etc via Google Cloud
    services.
