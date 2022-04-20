IIT-Madras-Incubated Startup GUVI becomes a ‘Google for Education’ Partner

: IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Startup GUVI (Grab UrVernacular Imprint), the first startup in offering technological courses in vernacular or nativelanguages, has officially become a Google for Education Partner to enhance the users’ learningexperience, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. Widening the scope for students, earlyprofessionals and technological aspirants to learn programming, IT and software skills in thecomfort of their mother-tongue.As part of this partnership, IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad incubated startup GUVI, plans tooffer Google Cloud and Google for Education training & certification programs.More than 12 Lakh people have already signed up to GUVI for its advanced pedagogical toolswith 100+ tech-courses that help the learners to gain tech-skills at affordable prices.Professionals from top companies like FlipKart, Chargebee, JusPay, etc have found GUVI to bea convenient path for upgrading their skill set and to stay relevant with the latest technologies.“Team GUVI is proud to become a services partner of Google for Education, and is elated to beone of the top edu-tech companies in India to impart real-world technological skills. Offeringservices and training related to Google for Education will benefit a wide range of learnercommunities by providing online skill training to much of the world. Together we aim to ensurethat our learners make the most of this opportunity for gaining tech-knowledge. This partnershipnot only aims to provide opportunities of learning to our learners but helps build the job-readyskills that are highly in demand,” said Arun Prakash M, Founder and CEO of GUVIThe startup idea of GUVI was initiated with a progressive vision of Ms. Sridevi, Co-founder &Ex-COO, while joined hands with Mr. Arunprakash, Founder and Mr. Balamurugan, Co-founderof GUVI, to disseminate skills to everyone who aspires to upgrade themselves in the IT andSoftware industry.Various activity based practice platforms like CodeKata, WebKata, and MicroArc of GUVIprovide a comfortable path to its users who wish to obtain professional programming and webdevelopment skills.GUVI’s partnership with Google for Education will even officially enable the consultation andcounseling services to students, early professionals, business owners, etc via Google Cloudservices.