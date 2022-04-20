IIT-M: Online Workshop On Embedded Application Development

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Calicut, are jointly offering a ten-day online, instructor-led short-term Online workshop on Embedded Application Development using SHAKTI Microprocessors, the first indigenously-developed microprocessor in the country.This program will provide a thorough knowledge about the Shakti Processors, its programming and interfacing for internet of things (IoT) applications. Swadeshi processor are Made in India processors which, in the future, has the potential to be used across world for IoT applications. This course will enhance skills in using these Swadeshi processors developed by IIT Madras for the IoT Applications.The ten-day online program commences on 27th September 2021. Interested Candidates can register, and obtain further information from the following link - https://www.nielit.gov.in/content/online-workshop-embedded-application-development-swadeshi-processors-shakti-risc-vHighlighting the unique aspects of this program, Prof. V Kamakoti, Course Coordinator, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, and Faculty, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "The world is moving towards RISC-V. Every top company has included RISC-V based products in their road maps. It is important for our country to build capacity in the areas of RISC-V. Thus, this workshop assumes great significance. Especially, that it is introducing RISC-V through our Atmanirbhar indigenously developed SHAKTI Microprocessor."The course will also help the participants to get exposure in industry standard methodologies from the makers of the processors. A virtual lab will be made available for participants who can get a hands-on experience on the Made in India microprocessors. The course is open to students of Engineering (UG & PG) & MSc (Electronics), PhD scholars, faculty members and professionals from Industry/Startups.NIELIT Calicut has developed the India's First Swadeshi Processor based Remote Embedded System Design Lab which has already trained about 2,000 participants across globe. The configured Swadeshi processor platform enables embedded hardware design remotely, and helps to promote #AatmaNirbharBharat Abhiyan towards the growing need for Swadeshi Compute Hardware.As of now, the need of Swadeshi Compute Hardware is crucial in many areas like Smart Device deployed in different domains, including electronics for public utility services such as Surveillance, Transportation, Environmental condition monitoring, to commodity appliances like smart fans/ locks/ washing machines.The facility was initially used for training India's young aspirants those who like electronics hardware/system design domain by MeitY's Instruction Enhancement Program (IEP). Our trainings are based on a Learning Management System data base (LMS) developed by NIELIT Calicut.ABOUT NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ELECTRONICS & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (NIELIT)National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) (https://www.nielit.gov.in/calicut/) , (erstwhile DOEACC Society), an Autonomous Scientific Society under the administrative control of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, was set up to carry out Human Resource Development and related activities in the area of Information, Electronics & Communications Technology (IECT). NIELIT is engaged both in Formal & Non-Formal Education in the area of IECT besides development of industry-oriented quality education and training programmes in the state-of-the-art areas. NIELIT has endeavoured to establish standards to be the country's premier institution for Examination and Certification in the field of IECT. It is also one of the National Examination Body, which accredits institutes/organizations for conducting courses in IT in the non-formal sector.ABOUT IITM PRAVARTAK TECHNOLOGIES FOUNDATIONIITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation (https://www.pravartak.org.in) is a section 08 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems and hosted by IIT Madras. The company is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). The mandate of the company is to nurture young minds to develop and productize Atmanirbhar solutions in the areas of Cyber Physical Systems with special emphasis on Indian needs.