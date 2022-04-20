IIT-M, SAEL To Collaborate On Thermal Power Generation With Paddy Straw As Fuel

Chennai: In a major boost to tackle stubble burning, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) is taking up academia-industry collaboration for technology development in thermal power generation using paddy straw as fuel.

This will be a major boost to tackle 'stubble burning,' which causes soil erosion, kills beneficial soil organisms and emits harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide and methane along with particulate matter, a release from IIT-M here today said. Punjab and Haryana alone produce 35 million tons of paddy straw per year that were not fit for cattle feed, and were being burnt in the fields. ''But the same straw has the useful heating value of around 3200 to 3500 K Cal/kg, which is closer to the coal used for power generation in thermal power plants'', it said. SAEL (Sukhbir Agro Energy Limited), which was operating two biomass based power plants--in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab--has gained sufficient experience in collection, transportation and storage of paddy straw. SAEL is in the process of commissioning two 100 per cent paddy straw based power plants in Punjab, besides implementing two more power plants in Haryana.

These plants were based on the technology provided by Danish companies to the Indian OEMs. Taking this as a threshold, the technology needs to be indigenously adapted to the Indian conditions, which also requires further improvements to achieve better efficiency and reliability.

With this aim, SAEL approached the NCCRD (National Center for Combustion Research and Development) at IIT-Madras to enter into collaboration for conducting R and D activities. This would require certain facilities to be constructed at IIT-M to closely look into the combustion of paddy straw, with funding from SAEL. The results would be put to test for further development in a boiler environment with a facility created, as suggested by IITM, at a center at one of the power plants of SAEL. The faculties of IIT-M and NCCRD, as part of this consortium, will provide the expertise to create the facility and carry out the core research. UNI



