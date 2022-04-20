IIT-M, Edtech Firm Launch New Programme In Next-Gen Tech

New Delhi: Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and ed-tech company, Great Learning on Monday launched a new programme that aims at making technology professionals advance their careers by learning software engineering technologies using cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain.

This nine-month-long 'Advanced Certification Programme' offers 300 hours of robust online video learning sessions, live learning sessions, and a series of practical projects in cloud computing, blockchain and IoT.

This programme focuses on making current and aspiring software developers job-ready and future-proof by teaching them cutting edge technologies.

It is designed to bridge the talent shortage faced by the industry in the areas of cloud computing, blockchain and IoT.

"We are delighted to collaborate with IIT Madras to offer this program and further our mutual objective of making high-quality education more accessible through online programme," Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning said in a statement.

According to the company, this programme aims to help learners develop the required skills for roles like software development engineers, software or technical architects, solution architects, cloud engineers, etc.

"We, at IIT Madras are happy to offer this Advanced Software Engineering programme in collaboration with Great Learning," said Dr Janakiraman, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras.

This programme begins with a foundational knowledge of software engineering such as data structures, software architecture and algorithm design. Then dives deeper into IoT data sources, networking, implementation of IoT on the cloud, big data and analytics, containers & microservices, cloud deployment & DevOps.

It will also provide an in-depth understanding of Blockchain fundamentals and creating blockchain applications, the company said.