IIT Kharagpur To Unveil New Infrastructural Facilities for Students and Foreign Faculty

Nishank is scheduled to inaugurate the A. P. J. Abdul Kalam International Visitors' Residential Complex for foreign visitors

Kharagpur (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is augmenting the campus infrastructure to accommodate the fast-expanding ambitions of the students and to attract world-class faculty from abroad.

Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Hon'ble Union Minister for Education, Government of India, will inaugurate the A. P. J. Abdul Kalam International Visitors' Residential Complex for foreign visitors, an on-campus residence for international faculty at a virtual function on Thursday (15th October 2020).

As the new semester is underway, IIT Kharagpur has laid down plans for new halls of residence. The Institute is gearing up to enhance its international presence in both inbound and outbound. It has been developing the necessary infrastructure to provide world-class living experience to international faculty and students.

The Hon'ble Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also digitally lay the foundation stone for two new halls of residence - Savitribai Phule Hall of Residence and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall of Residence for girls and boys. While the residential unit for the foreign faculty has been designed to host a hundred, the new hostels will facilitate 500 students each.

Highlighting the new infrastructural developments on campus, Prof. V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur said, "Our students' strength has been increasing exponentially over the years and there is a need to add to the current facilities as larger batches are expected to join in the coming years. We also have plans to increase the strength of our doctoral students which would require a significant expansion in the existing setup."

Further, Prof. S K Bhattacharyya, Deputy Director, IIT Kharagpur, said that the new hostels are being built near the Nalanda Academic Complex to ensure minimum transition time for the students. He also confirmed the massive overhaul the Institute would undergo in the coming years to cater to the student experience.







