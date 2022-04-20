IIT Kharagpur students sit on hunger strike against fee hike

Kharagpur: The students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur​ are sitting on a hunger strike against the institution`s decision to hike the registration fee.

Demanding that the hike in registration fee be withdrawn at the earliest, the students said that they would continue with the protest if their grievances are not addressed.



"The registration fee has gone up suddenly from Rs 29,000 to Rs 37,000. This is illegal. We have asked for an open house meeting and if the director arranges the meeting then we will call off our protest. In the meeting, we will ask him to give a complete stay order on the registration link," said one of the protesting students.



In April this year, the students at IIT Kharagpur staged a peaceful protest against the Ministry of Human Resource Development`s decision to hike the fee structure from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

ANI



