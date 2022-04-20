IIT Kharagpur researchers develop device for Covid-19 rapid test

New Delhi: Researchers at IIT Kharagpur claim to have developed a low-cost rapid test ultra-portable device for rapid testing at a cost of just Rs 400.

A customised smartphone application conducted in an ultra-low-cost portable device will make test results available within an hour and requiring manual interpretation.

The concept has been developed by Prof Suman Chakraborty from the Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Kharagpur, and Dr Arindam Mondal from the School of BioScience, IIT Kharagpur.

According to a statement here "the same portable unit can be used for a large number of tests, on mere replacement of the paper cartridge after each test. The device has been proven to produce no false result with remarkable accuracy and sensitivity compatible to standard RT-PCR tests."

The technology essentially deploys a disposable simple paper-strip for chemical analysis and visualisation of results. The same portable unit can be used for a large number of tests, on mere replacement of the paper cartridge after each test. The new device has been designed to be usable at locations with extremely poor resources in an uncontrolled environment and can be operated by minimally trained personnel.

IIT Kharagpur research is in response to the Ministry of Human Resource Development asking all technical institutions to help address India's increasing need to augment testing facilities for Coronavirus.

