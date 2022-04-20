IIT-Kanpur-SIIC Notches Platinum at ISGF Innovation Awards

SIDBI Innovation & Incubation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur has picked up a prestigious Platinum award at the ISGF Innovation Awards 2018-under Smart Incubator of the Year category. ISGF- India Smart Grid Forum is a PPP initiative of Government of India. The ISGF Innovation Awards has been designed to recognise individuals and organizations, to encourage them to do ground breaking innovations in various sectors.

SIIC was nominated for providing support to new starts up and young entrepreneurs in terms of innovation, incubation, entrepreneurship, technology transfer and commercialization. So far, to list the success story-- SIIC has successfully incubated and mentored 94startups, disbursed seed funds of 50 Crores. It has collaborated with organizations like NEN, SUM, and IIMA. In the successive year it has filed 422 patents, and out of which 60 patents has been commercialized worth US$ 350,000.

In the year 2000, SIDBI Innovation & Incubation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur was set up in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to foster innovation, research and entrepreneurial activities in technology related areas.

SIIC is dedicated toprovideincubation facilities and services to potential entrepreneurs to convert their innovative ideas into commercially viable products. SIIC incubates ventures in all engineering, science and social science disciplines. Some of the graduated or current SIIC companies are now recognized brands in India and abroad.

Apart from the depth of IIT Kanpur intellectual pool, coming from the faculty members and students and world-class infrastructure, regular events like entrepreneurial talk series, workshops and seminars offer SIIC incubatees an edge that is unparalleled in the country. So far,it is supported by SIDBI, DIT, DST, MSME, BIRAC and DSIR to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

Dr. Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, member of IIT-Kanpur faculty and one of the mentorsofSIIC, says, "This award isa recognitionof15 years of hard work of the whole SIIC team, for providing support andmentorship to young entrepreneurs and start-ups to help them establish their technology business ventures."

Since its inception, the center has grown tremendously and has emerged as a prestigious incubator in India. For more information on SIIC and support and services they provide, click here (http://www.iitk.ac.in/siic/d/) or contact at siic@iitk.ac.in