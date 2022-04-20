IIT-Kanpur Made 'Balloon' To Be Used For Air Surveillance

Kanpur: Even as entire Uttar Pradesh is on a high alert ahead of the Ayodhya judgement, police administration in Kanpur, which is one among the sensitive districts, has made preparations for aerial surveillance through an 'aerostat balloon' from IIT Kanpur.

The USP of this balloon is that by positioning it at a height of 100 meters, a range of 4-6 kilometers can be monitored and the activities happening in that area can also be recorded.

IIT's Assistant Professor Subramaniam said that the balloon has been made by IIT-Kanpur. Its exclusive feature is that it can keep an eye on an activity by rotating in any direction. The balloon has a camera which can record even the minutest of occurrences. The balloon is controlled by a remote. Mr Subramaniam said the balloon has a backup of three days. Kanpur SSP Anant Dev Tiwari said that Circle Officer (CO) Kotwali Rajesh Pandey will inspect the air surveillance developed at IIT and this arrangement has been made in view of the upcoming Ayodhya verdict. Notably, ADG Prem Prakash had reached the Parade chauraha, late Wednesday night to overlook the performance of the balloon and had sought complete information about the same. UNI