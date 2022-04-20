IIT-Kanpur Holds Virtual Placement Drive Amid Pandemic

Kanpur: For the first time ever, the placement drive at IIT-Kanpur (IIT-K) is being held in an online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Companies are not physically participating in the placement drive, yet the institute placement cell has managed to place around 460 students by the end of day three on Thursday.

Last year, during the same period (first three days of the drive), about 520 students had been placed.

This year about 220-230 companies have registered with the IIT for hiring students against about 300 companies which had come to campus during the last placement season.

Lowever, the placement cell and the students claim that a higher salary package has been offered by any domestic company this year, compared to the last year.

This year, salary package by a domestic company has reached a high of Rs 82 lakhs per annum against Rs 60 lakhs offered last year.

Also, the international offer (job offer made by an international/multinational company) has reached close to the salary package offered last year.

This year international salary offer has touched a high of Rs 1.47 crore per annum against Rs 1.54 crore (per annum) offered last year.

Placement cell in-charge at IIT-Kanpur, Kantesh Balani said that for the first time, the entire placement drive is being held in an online mode where both students and participating companies are remotely located.

"While a student is sitting in his hometown, the recruiting firm is based somewhere else in either India or outside the country. The interviews and other tests for the students are being held online," Balani said.

He further said, "Despite Covid pandemic students are doing well. They have received and accepted offer of Rs 82 lakh per annum by domestic firms. Also, some students who have accepted international job offers will receive Rs 1.47 crore annum while working on foreign shores."

He said, "Last year, 300 hiring firms had registered with us and this year, this number has dropped to 220-230 but our students are charged up and due to their efforts, we have managed to have confirmation from major companies and the hiring process is going on well."

This year over 1,000 students - both from undergraduate and post-graduate courses - are taking part in the placement drive.

Last year 1,136 students had participated in the drive. The first phase of the drive will go on till December 9. —IANS