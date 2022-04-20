IIT-K To Prepare Audit Software For O2 Use

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) will prepare a strong oxygen audit system software to ensure rational use of oxygen.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Kumar Awasthi said that according to the instructions issued by the government, the responsibility of developing the oxygen audit system has been entrusted to IIT-Kanpur which will prepare the software and provide it to the government along with technical details.

He said that a large number of patients suffering from Covid-19 had been admitted to hospitals in the state. "These hospitals have beds of L1, L2 and L3 category, in which L2and L3 category beds require oxygen which needs to be monitored," he said.

Officials said that guidelines for judicial use of oxygen as a therapy to treat Covid-19 patients had also been received from the central government.

IIT-K director Abhay Karandikar, IIM-Lucknow director Archana Shukla, Vikas Dubey from IIT-BHU, (Varanasi), AKTU vice-chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice-chancellor of MMUT, Gorakhpur, JP Pandey, vice-chancellor of HBTU, Kanpur, Prof Shamsher, MNIT director (Prayagraj) Rajeev Tiwari, and additional professor at SGPGIMS Ashish Kanaujia participated in the virtual conference on the subject on Sunday. —IANS