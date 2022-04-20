IIT Hyderabad, Nvidia Team Up For AI Research Centre

Hyderabad: Graphics giant Nvidia, here on Thursday, unveiled a technology centre at the Indian Institute of Technology that will accelerate research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its commercial adoption.

The Nvidia AI Technology Centre will help accelerate research by the 220 IIT Hyderabad faculty members. The collaboration between IIT Hyderabad and Nvidia will focus on advancing AI research in the areas of agriculture and smart cities, besides language understanding.

The projects to be taken up included increasing crop yield using AI algorithms, applying AI-based solutions to support safer transportation systems and better ways of managing traffic.

"The combination of Nvidia''s leading-edge technology for AI and some of the finest minds in the country from IIT Hyderabad will bring synergy to help find solutions to uniquely Indian challenges, be it enhancing crop yield or safer cities," said B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

"This will build on the strong AI capabilities of IIT Hyderabad, including the country''s first B.Tech in AI programme," he said.

IIT Hyderabad already houses two Nvidia DGX-1TM systems and an Nvidia DGX-2TM system, dedicated to research at the institute.

"Nvidia is powering the AI revolution across research facilities everywhere. Our collaboration with IIT Hyderabad will accelerate AI research and help create innovative solutions to real-world challenges," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Nvidia South Asia. --IANS