IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup develops low-cost ventilator

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad-incubated startup Aerobiosys Innovations has developed a low-cost, portable, emergency-use ventilator, the institute said on Friday.

Called "Jeevan Lite," the device developed by the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at the institute offers protection to healthcare providers as well as it is Internet of Things-enabled and can be operated through a phone app. It can also be battery-operated, enabling its deployment in areas without assured power supply.

The "Minimal Viable Product" with the required functionality of this ventilator has already been developed.

Pursuant to device certification, Aerobiosys Innovations aims to produce at least 50 to 70 units per day through collaboration with an industrial partner.

Aerobiosys Innovations plans to provide Jeevan Lite at a price of Rs. 1 lakh which is significantly economical compared with existing products in the market.

To cut down the cost and facilitate remote electronic access to the device, Aerobiosys has developed a mobile app that communicates with the unit and seamlessly controls the functional features of the ventilator.

"Senior citizens and elderly patients affected by COVID-19 will need ventilators for emergency life support. Aerobiosys has gone one step ahead by providing personal protection to the healthcare providers through IoT-enabled monitoring," B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said in a statement.

'Jeevan Lite' can perform both the invasive and non-invasive ventilation across a comprehensive set of modes and settings.

It can be used for pediatric and adult patients and will work on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in an uninterrupted manner for five hours without power supply.

Aerobiosys Co-founders Rajesh Thangavel and Cyril Antony believe that the design for manufacturing of their device can be delivered by first week of April 2020.

Antony said that 'Jeevan Lite' had all the essential features to treat COVID-19 infected patients as mentioned by the experts in pulmonology and critical care across India and that the startup was collaborating with Hyderabad-based tertiary care hospitals for clinical validation and device certification.

"We are estimating to serve about 1 lakh people in the first three months. We plan to produce at least 50-70 units of our devices per day," Thangavel added.

For the elderly and the vulnerable population, especially those with co-morbid 'conditions' such as heart diseases or Type-2 diabetes, Covid-19 can be life threatening unless ventilator assistance is provided.

